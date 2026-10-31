Continuing its long-standing collaboration with the Keyboard Charitable Trust in London, the Pharos Arts Foundation presents a recital with the impressive young pianist Pavle Krstic this November.

On Wednesday, 11, the musician makes his Cyprus debut with a performance at The Shoe Factory in Nicosia, at 8.30pm.

Acclaimed by the press for his “individuality, sensitivity, lyricism, as well as dramatic and expressive playing”, Krstic has emerged as a distinctive musical voice of his generation, combining an unusually wide-ranging musical intellect with a strongly individual approach to the piano.

More than 40 prizes from international piano competitions are under his belt, alongside performances in prominent festivals across Europe and Buenos Aires.

This fall, the Serbia-born, Austria-based pianist adds Cyprus to his journey, getting ready to perform a rich repertoire.

The music programme will move from Chopin’s late Barcarolle and the complete cycle of Rachmaninov’s intensely expressive Moments Musicaux, into the vivid sound-worlds of Ginastera and Séverac, before culminating in the masterful piano transcription of Stravinsky’s ballet The Firebird.

Pavle Krstic

Piano recital by an impressive young pianist. November 11. The Shoe Factory, Nicosia. 8.30pm. Tel: 22-663871. www.pharosartsfoundation.org