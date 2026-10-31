Two men, aged 18 and 19, were arrested in connection with investigations into the attack of a 19-year-old in Paralimni on October 15, police said on Saturday.

The arrest came a day after their photographs were made published by the police on October 30.

According to the police, the incident occurred at around 6.30pm on October 15, when the 19-year-old was allegedly attacked by two people who hit him in the face.

He was taken to the hospital, where he received treatment and was later discharged.

The two were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a felony, conspiracy to commit a misdemeanor, acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm, assault causing grievous bodily harm, common assault and the possession of an offensive instrument.