Former Liverpool defender and television pundit Jamie Carragher apologised to Aston Villa and their supporters on Saturday after the Premier League club threatened legal action over comments he made on a podcast about the team and their fans.

Villa’s response followed comments by Carragher on the Stick to Football podcast where he told Villa fans to “shut the fuck up”, and said, “Aston Villa will never be Manchester United.”

He also discussed speculation linking Villa manager Unai Emery with a move to United should the opportunity arise.

“I’d like to apologise to Aston Villa, the owners and their fans. My language this week was clumsy and wrong,” Carragher wrote in a brief statement on X.

“I can assure Villa fans it was tongue in cheek but I can understand it’s not come across that way, so apologies. Good luck today UTV (Up The Villa)!”

Villa chairman Nassef Sawiris said on Friday the club would not tolerate Carragher’s comments and they would pursue legal action, accusing the former England defender of making “unacceptable insults” about the club and its supporters.

Villa did not specify on what legal basis it planned to take action and did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Before issuing his apology, Carragher had attempted to play down the remarks, saying he made them in jest.

“It was a joke after the stick Villa fans have given me over saying Emery may fancy joining Man Utd,” Carragher said on social media.

“I hope these clown clips show me praising Emery/Villa like I have done for years & saying how pleased I was you won (the 2026 Europa League) in Istanbul.”

He also reiterated that his comments reflected his high regard for Emery rather than any perceived shortcomings at Villa, saying he regarded the Spaniard as one of the best managers in the Premier League.

Sawiris had said “Aston Villa will initiate legal action against Jamie Carragher for his unacceptable insults about the club and its fans.”

“Aston Villa will not allow anyone to stop our ascension in English and European football.”