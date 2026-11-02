Financial dealings between the Tamasos bishopric and the Avakoum monastery concerning the transfer of assets from the former to the latter as a debt pay-off came under scrutiny on Monday before the Nicosia criminal court, as the trial of two monks charged with money laundering continued.

The defence continued the cross-examination of prosecution witness Dionysios Koptides, arguing that the transfer was made as a gesture of appreciation for the monks, to which Koptides replied that “transfers of plots of land are not made as a gesture of respect”.

Last week, defence lawyer Kostis Efstathiou argued that the whole Avakoum monastery scandal was conjured to cover up an unpaid loan Tamasos Bishop Isaias took from the monastery and only partially paid back.

On trial are monks Nektarios and Porfyrios. They face charges including conspiracy to defraud, forgery and the use of false documents, theft by proxy, handling stolen goods, money laundering, interfering with judicial proceedings and submitting fraudulent tax returns.

During his cross-examination by Nektarios’ lawyer Maria Kestoros, Koptides said he had undertaken the role of administrator at the instruction of bishop Isaias in March 2024.

He said that in February 2024, an agreement was made to pay off a sum and that the rest would have been settled through the transfer of a building plot.

The agreement, he said, was signed by Isaias and Porfyrios.

He also explained that the Church had its own internal procedures and dismissed the defence’s allegation that the whole procedure was a “parody”.

The witness furthermore said he had no knowledge of cheques issued in 2020 by Saint Nicholaos church in the village of Fterikoudi in exchange for cash to pay traders and creditors, and that in any case the payments could have been made directly to from the church to the suppliers.

Porfyrios’ lawyer Efstathios Efstathiou focused on the dealings at Avakoum monastery in March 2024 and the circumstances under which decisions were taken concerning the accused.

The witness said he had prepared documents concerning proceedings before the episcopal court on March 5, 2024.

He also said he transcribed audiovisual footage from the monastery, which indicated Porfyrios had proposed to Nektarios to bury cash so the metropolis would not find it.

The defence said Porfyrios had admitted to offences under duress, however the witness said the monk had signed the relevant documents.

During the cross-examination Koptides said the bishopric did not have any debts and said he was not aware of other dealings presented in court as he held another position at the time they allegedly happened.

Proceedings will continue on November 9 at 9.30am.