The Turkish invasion in 1974 could not have occured had Greece possessed aircraft capable of refuelling fighter jets in mid-air, Greek Defence Minister Nikos Dendias asserted on Monday, as Athens signed an agreement with Portugal to acquire Embraer KC-390 military transport aircraft.

“If we had this capability then, the invasion of Cyprus in 1974 could not have happened and the invasion bridgehead could not have been maintained,” Dendias claimed, referring to the ability to extend the operational range and endurance of Greek fighter aircraft through aerial refuelling.

He was speaking at the defence ministry in Athens after signing an intergovernmental agreement with his Portuguese counterpart Nuno Melo for the procurement of three KC-390 aircraft, with an option for another three.

Dendias said the agreement represented two firsts for Greece, the acquisition of jet-powered military transport aircraft and the introduction of an aerial refuelling capability for its air force.

The refuelling system is initially expected to be used with Greece’s Rafale and Mirage fighters, before being extended to its F-16 fleet.

He said the capability could substantially increase the time fighter jets remained airborne, with missions no longer constrained primarily by available fuel.

The minister described the agreement as a new chapter in defence cooperation between Greece and Portugal, including the transfer of expertise and training for Greek pilots.