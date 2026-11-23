Spain’s most accomplished tennis star is now helping make decisions for one of the country’s biggest soccer clubs.

Rafael Nadal, who won 22 grand slam titles over a 23-year career, was approved to join the Real Madrid board of directors by a 99.5% vote of the club’s general member assembly Saturday. The 40-year-old becomes the 19th member of the board.

“It is a great responsibility to be part of the Board of Directors of Real Madrid,” Nadal said in a statement. “This club is passed down from parents to children and unites people. For me, it connects me with family and friends to watch matches together. It’s an immense joy and a great satisfaction.”

The appointment is expected to be a victory for club president Florentino Perez, whose leadership has been the subject of recent criticism. The club has not won a trophy since 2024.

Perez lauded Nadal’s addition to the board, referencing the former world No. 1’s “greatness.”

“Rafael is one of our own,” Perez said. “He is deeply passionate about our colours, and has always proudly displayed his Madridista spirit.”

Of the 1,713 votes cast Saturday, 1,704 of them were in favor of Nadal joining the board. Nadal has been an honorary club member since 2011.

Though 12 games this season, Real Madrid was 10-2-0 (30 point) and in second place of the La Liga standings to Barcelona (11-0-1, 33 points).

Founded in 1902, Real Madrid has won 71 trophies, including a record 36 La Liga titles.