One in three of Cyprus' middle class sits in its lowest income band

A single adult in Cyprus needed at least €16,551 in annual disposable income to qualify as middle class in 2025, according to figures released by the statistical service (Cystat) on Monday, as the share of the population in the lower-income category rose to 28.3 per cent.

That amounts to approximately €1,379 a month, although the threshold changes according to household size and composition.

Cystat’s latest report showed that 64.2 per cent of the population, 627,785 people, belonged to the middle-income group, down from 64.6 per cent in the previous year.

Meanwhile, the lower-income category increased from 27.8 per cent to 28.3 per cent, representing 276,585 people, while the upper-income group accounted for just 7.5 per cent, 72,819 people, compared with 7.6 per cent in 2024.

Although the middle class lost some ground as a share of the population, its actual size increased from 620,086 people in 2024, reflecting overall population growth.

The findings are based on the 2025 Survey on Income and Living Conditions (EU-SILC), which uses income earned in 2024, and provide a detailed picture of how income is distributed across households in Cyprus.

Under the methodology recommended by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the middle-income category includes people living in households whose equivalised disposable income falls between 75 per cent and 200 per cent of the national median.

For Cyprus, that median reached €22,066 annually, up from €20,666 in the previous survey, an increase of approximately 6.8 per cent.

Consequently, people with annual equivalised disposable income of €16,550 or less belong to the lower-income group, while those earning between €16,551 and €44,132 fall within the middle-income category.

Anyone above €44,132 is classified as upper income.

These figures refer to disposable household income after taxes and social transfers, adjusted for household size, rather than gross individual salaries.

For example, a couple with two children younger than 14 would need combined annual disposable income of approximately €34,757, or €2,896 a month, to enter the middle-income category.

However, the figures also reveal substantial differences within the middle class itself.

Of the 627,785 people classified as middle income, 211,870, representing 21.7 per cent of the entire population, belonged to the lower-middle group.

Their annual equivalised disposable income ranged from €16,551 to €22,066, with a median of €19,420.

Another 302,193 people, 30.9 per cent of the population, belonged to the central middle-income group, with incomes between €22,067 and €33,099 and a median of €26,659.

The upper-middle category was considerably smaller, comprising 113,723 people, 11.6 per cent of the population, with incomes between €33,100 and €44,132.

Their median income stood at €36,959.

This means roughly one in three people classified as middle income belonged to its lowest income band.

The gap becomes clearer when comparing median incomes across the three main categories.

For the lower-income group, median equivalised disposable income stood at €12,925, compared with €24,988 for the middle class and €55,771 for the upper-income group.

Although incomes increased across all three categories, the gains were uneven.

The upper-income group’s median rose by approximately 8.7 per cent from 2024, compared with 6.3 per cent for the middle class and 5.3 per cent for the lower-income group.

These increases are measured in nominal terms and do not account for changes in purchasing power.

The longer-term figures show that Cyprus’ middle class has recovered much of the ground lost during the financial crisis.

In 2011, it accounted for 63.3 per cent of the population, before falling to 58.6 per cent in 2015.

Its share subsequently recovered, reaching 64.6 per cent in 2024 before declining slightly to 64.2 per cent in the latest survey.

The composition of the income groups also reveals considerable differences in employment and retirement.

Among people aged 16 and over in the lower-income category, 37 per cent were employed, while 36.3 per cent were pensioners.

Another 20.8 per cent were economically inactive for other reasons, while 5.9 per cent were unemployed.

By comparison, 69.5 per cent of adults in the middle-income group were employed, alongside 14.2 per cent who were pensioners.

Employment reached 71.3 per cent among upper-income residents, where unemployment stood at just 1 per cent.

The figures indicate that low income is not confined to people without employment, with working residents and pensioners accounting for substantial proportions of the lower-income group.

Age is another distinguishing factor.

People aged 65 and over represented 30.5 per cent of the lower-income population, compared with 12.8 per cent of the middle-income group and 16.6 per cent of upper-income residents.

Children younger than 18 accounted for 18.4 per cent of the lower-income category.

Household composition also differed.

Among people in the lower-income group, 16.1 per cent lived in households with three or more dependent children, compared with 7.7 per cent of middle-income residents and 6.6 per cent of the upper-income group.

Meanwhile, people living in households without dependent children accounted for 55.5 per cent of the lower-income group, compared with 47 per cent of the middle class.

However, one of the clearest differences between the groups concerns housing payments.

According to Cystat, 27.4 per cent of people in the lower-income category lived in households that had fallen behind on rent or mortgage instalments for their main residence.

The proportion was slightly higher than the 27 per cent recorded in 2024.

Among middle-income residents, the figure fell from 9.9 per cent to 8.2 per cent, while the upper-income group recorded an increase from 3 per cent to 4.5 per cent.

The differences were even more pronounced within the middle class.

Among lower-middle-income residents, 15.9 per cent lived in households that had delayed housing payments.

That proportion fell to 5.2 per cent in the central middle-income group and just 1 per cent among upper-middle-income residents.

Housing costs also accounted for a larger share of income among those earning the least.

Cystat found that housing expenditure, including rent, mortgage interest, utilities and regular housing expenses, represented 16.8 per cent of median equivalised disposable income in the lower-income group, up from 15.4 per cent in 2024.

The corresponding figures were 8.6 per cent for the middle class and 7.6 per cent for upper-income residents.

These calculations exclude mortgage principal repayments, which Cystat measures separately.

The findings are particularly relevant given the differences in housing costs across Cyprus.

A separate housing comparison published in October found that the median advertised monthly rent for a two-bedroom apartment reached approximately €2,100 in Limassol, compared with €900 in Nicosia and €1,400 in Paphos.

Those figures concern advertised rents in 2026 rather than the housing expenses recorded in Cystat’s income survey, but illustrate the considerable geographical differences facing residents.

The report also provides further insight into poverty.

Of the 276,585 people classified as lower income, 145,506 were considered at risk of poverty.

That represented 14.9 per cent of the population, up from 14.6 per cent in 2024.

The poverty threshold for a single adult stood at €13,240 annually, equivalent to approximately €1,103 a month.

The distinction is important because belonging to the lower-income category does not automatically mean being classified as at risk of poverty.

Under a separate, broader measure that includes severe material and social deprivation and very low household work intensity, 17.1 per cent of Cyprus’ population, or approximately 167,000 people, were considered at risk of poverty or social exclusion in 2025.

At European level, the latest Eurostat figures showed that Cyprus recorded a Gini income inequality coefficient of 31.2, compared with the EU average of 29.2.

The measure, which ranges from zero for complete equality to 100 for maximum inequality, indicates that disposable income was distributed less equally in Cyprus than across the EU overall.

Nevertheless, Cyprus performed considerably better on a separate measure of material deprivation.

According to recent figures, the island’s severe material and social deprivation rate stood at 2.2 per cent in 2025, compared with 6.3 per cent across the EU.

The two indicators measure different aspects of household finances, with income inequality focusing on how income is distributed and deprivation measuring whether people can afford essential goods and activities.

Meanwhile, separate earnings figures published by Cystat showed that median gross monthly pay reached €1,953 in 2025, compared with an average of €2,591.

The same annual earnings data showed that 24.2 per cent of employees earned less than €1,500 a month.