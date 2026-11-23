A crypto payment option changes what customers see at checkout and what finance teams must reconcile after a sale. A pilot is easier to assess when a merchant treats both parts as one process, starting with a small range of orders and a written plan for exceptions.

Start with the customer journey

A customer needs to know which asset and network to use, the amount due and how long the payment request remains valid. Test what happens if a buyer sends too little, pays after the request expires or closes the browser before returning to the shop. The order page and the support team should be able to explain whether a payment is still pending without asking a customer to start again.

Follow the money after the sale

Decide what currency the business wants to receive and how finance will match the settlement to invoices. Some gateways offer conversion and reporting tools. For example, GatewayCrypto describes options for automatic conversion, checkout and invoicing, and transaction reporting. Before a pilot, ask for a sample export and compare its fields with the shop’s own order records. Check how fees, conversion rates and partial or failed payments appear.

Test support and refunds before going live

Card refund procedures cannot simply be copied across. Decide who can approve a refund, how it will be recorded and what happens when the amount originally paid and the settlement amount differ. Include teams responsible for fraud, finance and customer support in the pilot. They should know when to contact the provider and what information they can share with the customer.

A useful test leaves room for a straightforward decision: measure completed payments, reconciliation time and support queries against the existing checkout, then decide whether the extra option warrants a wider rollout.

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