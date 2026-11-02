Workers employed in the Education Ministry’s support programmes are beginning an indefinite strike on Monday, November 2, over the government’s failure to implement legislation governing their employment.

In a joint statement issued on Friday, trade unions PASEY-PEO and OEKDY-SEK announced that workers would also hold a protest march on Thursday, November 5, from the finance ministry to the Presidential Palace, demanding the immediate fulfilment of commitments and protection of their rights and income.

The unions said the decision to strike followed the education ministry’s continued failure to implement legislation introduced by the government itself and passed by parliament on April 21, 2026.

According to the unions, although the law establishes specific recruitment procedures for the programmes, the ministry has failed to apply them across all programmes, leaving several employees unemployed. They also alleged that positions intended for fixed-term employees are instead being filled by appointed staff working overtime.

“Despite the unions’ efforts, the government continues to postpone making a political decision to resolve the issue of payment for those whose employment has not been terminated,” the statement said.

The unions added that the delays have left workers without income, without access to unemployment benefits and without pay for five months.

They called on all employees in the support programmes to participate in both the indefinite strike and Thursday’s demonstration.