Flu vaccinations are being administered through personal doctors from Monday, the health ministry has announced.

Members of the public are advised to contact their personal doctor to arrange an appointment.

The Vaxigrip TIV vaccine is available for everyone over six months, prioritising vulnerable groups, especially those over 60, who are at higher risk of severe influenza complications.

Vaccination with Efluelda, intended for people over 60, is also under way.

The ministry urged vulnerable groups to arrange their vaccinations promptly to reduce the risk of severe illness and complications from seasonal flu.