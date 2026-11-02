New prisons director Giorgos Ioannou officially took up his duties on Monday, pledging to establish a modern, secure and humane correctional system, as Justice Minister Costas Fitiris warned that there was no room for corruption, abuse of power or violations of prisoners’ dignity.

The handover ceremony took place at the central prison in Nicosia, with Ioannou taking over from acting director Maria Siali, who returns to her duties as a senior prisons officer.

Ioannou is the first permanent director appointed since Anna Aristotelous resigned in December 2022. Since then, four acting directors have successively headed the department: Ioannis Kapnoullas, Haris Philippides, Constantinos Constantinides and Siali.

A retired National Guard brigadier who left military service earlier this year, Ioannou previously served as commander of the National Guard’s special forces.

Addressing the ceremony, Fitiris said the formal handover was more than a change of leadership.

“For the first time, the change in leadership is taking place through an official institutional ceremony, and this is a conscious choice,” he said, describing the prisons department as a crucial part of the justice system, public order and society’s security.

‘No room for corruption’

“There is no room for corruption, abuse of power or behaviour that undermines the credibility of the service and, by extension, the rule of law,” he said.

“Deprivation of liberty is the punishment, but the loss of human dignity is not and cannot be part of that punishment.”

Fitiris added that the success of the prison system should not be measured solely by security within its walls, but also by whether former prisoners avoided returning.

“Society as a whole must give these people a second chance,” he said.

The minister acknowledged the difficult conditions facing prison staff, including overcrowding, personnel shortages and outdated facilities, thanking Siali and the majority of officers, inspectors and prison guards for their efforts.

New prisons chief Giorgos Ioannou and Justice Minister Costas Fitiris at the prison on Monday

“The new leadership must remain close to its staff, be fair and demanding, take responsibility, recognise effort and address problems in the shortest possible time with maximum effectiveness,” he said.

He added that while the state had high expectations of prison personnel, it also had a responsibility to provide them with the necessary resources and support.

Improving conditions for staff and prisoners

Fitiris said efforts were also underway to improve staffing, infrastructure and treatment and rehabilitation programmes for inmates.

The minister confirmed that he had already discussed personnel issues with Ioannou.

“We will do everything possible to ensure staff have the appropriate morale and incentives to perform their duties as effectively as possible,” he said.

Ioannou described his appointment as a significant responsibility involving considerable challenges and a deeply human dimension.

He outlined his vision of a modern, safe and humane correctional institution operating with transparency, meritocracy, fairness and efficiency.

Addressing prison staff, he acknowledged the difficulties they faced and described them as the department’s most valuable asset.

“I commit to being present, to listening, discussing, evaluating and making decisions,” he said, promising regular communication with employees at every level.

“Equality before the law, meritocracy and equal treatment will be non-negotiable principles,” he added.

‘No one will be above the law’

“No one will be above the law and no one will be treated according to different standards.”

He said his approach would be to objectively assess existing practices, preserve those that worked and improve those requiring change, through cooperation with staff, the ministry’s political leadership and other relevant services.

Addressing prisoners directly, Ioannou said the state had a duty to ensure security and the smooth operation of the institution while respecting every individual’s dignity.

“Rules will be enforced strictly and fairly, without discrimination, with respect for legality and everyone’s rights,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Isotita prison officers’ union welcomed Ioannou’s appointment, pledging its full support while stressing that meaningful changes were needed.

“We call on him to consider us allies and partners in his efforts,” the union said, adding that it was ready to provide whatever assistance he needed in carrying out what it described as a difficult mission.

The union stressed that security must be the first priority, including protecting the physical safety and dignity of prison officers as well as the safety of inmates.