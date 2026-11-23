Contractors have reportedly begun inspecting the former Orphanides commercial centre in Strovolos as the Bank of Cyprus moves forward with plans to convert the property into a central administrative complex.

According to a report from Cypriot business outlet Economy Today, the visits are intended to help construction companies assess the work required and prepare cost estimates for the project, which is expected to involve a substantial monetary investment.

The proposal, which has been under discussion for almost a decade, would bring together several of the bank’s departments and services under one roof, beginning with its management and administrative teams currently based in Ayia Paraskevi.

Other services operating from separate premises across Nicosia would also be relocated to the complex, forming part of the bank’s wider shift towards digital banking services and a more centralised customer service model.

The report also mentioned that the bank is also considering ending leases on several rented branches in the capital as part of a broader review of its property portfolio.

There are additionally proposals to make greater use of existing buildings, including its premises in Ayia Paraskevi and Faneromeni in old Nicosia, highlighting the institution’s history and heritage as it marks 127 years of operation.

According to the same report, completing the former Orphanides project is among the objectives of Bank of Cyprus chief executive Panicos Nicolaou before his term expires in 2031.

The bank extended the tenure of Nicolaou in October by a further three years until December 31, 2031, following a decision by the boards of BoC Holdings.

Nicolaou has led the banking group since September 2019 and previously had his contract extended in November 2024 until the end of 2028.

Meanwhile, earlier expectations that the relocation could be completed during 2026 are no longer considered realistic, the report added.

The bank is in contact with Strovolos municipality and the Nicosia District Local Government Organisation regarding the change of use and the infrastructure required around the property.

The conversion from a commercial centre into offices requires planning and building approvals, alongside extensive alterations and energy upgrades. Road access and connections to the surrounding network are also being examined.

In correspondence in January 2026 concerning the building permit and change of use, the Strovolos municipality requested that the developer cover the costs of completing the road network south of the development.

The property, situated on Spyrou Kyprianou Avenue around 200 metres west of the Nicosia-Limassol motorway, has a total building area of 59,437 square metres on land covering 43,138 square metres.

The complex comprises a basement, ground floor, mezzanine and first floor. Its previous layout included seven ground-floor commercial units, offices, meeting rooms and staff changing facilities.

The former supermarket and shopping centre occupied the first floor, while the property also has 1,126 parking spaces, comprising 516 underground and 610 at ground level.