Disy presidential hopeful Giorgos Pamboridis on Monday said he would consider far-right Elam joining a government of “national salvation”, provided its aim is to resolve the Cyprus problem.

“If they wish to assist in an effort to form a government of national salvation or national unity to resolve our national issue, then we have no issue,” he told Alpha TV.

He did not consider such a partnership possible in “normal conditions of governance”, but said a “special purpose government” could take on the effort to settle the Cyprus problem.

The MP and former health minister is challenging Averof Neophytou for the party nomination, with members voting on November 28.

He said Cyprus “cannot play the tough guys simply to appeal to some voters”, and must remain committed to international law and its European path.

He rejected lifting energy sanctions on Russia, a position on which he differs from Neophytou, recently remarking that such statements his opponent made in favour of easing relations were “nonsense” (bellares).

Pamboridis said his opposition to the 2004 Annan Plan, which Neophytou backed, was an “obvious difference” between them.

He called for broader domestic agreement on the limits of concessions the Greek Cypriot side could accept, and said Cyprus must prepare for new conditions that international developments might create.

In an interview with the Phileleftheros podcast, he presented his bid as a “radical centre-right” project and described Neophytou as “a product of the system”.

He cited their clash over the national health scheme (Gesy), which he promoted as health minister between 2015 and 2018, and said their other differences included maritime zones, electrical interconnection and whether energy should be part of the Cyprus issue.

He pledged to support Neophytou should he win the vote, and asked him to respond in kind.

Pamboridis said Disy could not afford to repeat the errors of 2023, which saw then Disy member Nikos Christodoulides standing as an independent and splitting the party vote, remarking responsibility for the party’s condition lay with the previous and current leadership, as well as Christodoulides.

On a Phileleftheros poll showing Neophytou ahead by 51 per cent to 28, he said polls are “overvalued” and must be read contextually.