Two music events are coming up at Technopolis 20 in Paphos this week: a jazz night and a classical music concert, on November 5 and 6, respectively.

Up first is Sonic Punishment, a newly formed trio based in the Netherlands, set to perform in Paphos on Thursday night at 8pm. Led by drummer and composer Adonis David Christou, the trio is a result of his desire to bring his original compositions to life and explore the boundaries between traditional/folk, jazz and rock music.

Characterised by complex rhythms, odd time signatures, as well as polyrhythmic grooves, Adonis’ musical style fuses different genres into a truly unique sound. Together with Cathal Cradden on the keys and Eljo Hendrosuseno on electric bass, they are dedicated to creating music that is both technically intricate and emotionally engaging.

On the following night, November 6, French violinist Jean-Samuel Bez will present Bach Extended at Technopolis 20. The solo recital will explore three centuries of music through the extraordinary possibilities of the violin.

At the heart of the programme is Johann Sebastian Bach’s Partita No. 2 in D minor, whose movements are interwoven with works from the 20th and 21st centuries. The repertoire will include the folk-inspired worlds of Béla Bartók and George Enescu, the meditative music of Franz Rechsteiner, the rich polyphony of Eugène Ysaÿe, the virtuosity of Fritz Kreisler, and the rhythms of Astor Piazzolla’s tango.

Sonic Punishment

Netherlands-based trio performs live. November 5. Technopolis 20, Paphos. 8pm. €15. Tel: 7000-2420. www.technopolis20.com

Bach Extended

Solo violin performance by Jean-Samuel Bez. November 6. Technopolis 20, Paphos. 8pm. €12. Tel: 7000-2420. www.technopolis20.com