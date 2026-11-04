US Vice President JD Vance distanced himself from President Donald Trump’s war on Iran on Wednesday, questioning its worth and blaming it entirely for a stinging electoral rebuke by voters that delivered control of Congress to Democrats.

Vance’s extraordinary remarks in a post on X could further complicate Trump’s deliberations as he weighs whether to restart major combat operations against Iran, a step US officials have told Reuters is still under consideration.

They also raise questions about the political fortunes of senior Pentagon officials, most notably Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. Hegseth is already deeply unpopular in Congress, where some lawmakers are expected to seek his impeachment.