The global banking industry is set to enter the next year on a strong footing, reflecting ​supportive economic conditions and solid profitability, according ‌to a Moody’s Ratings report released this week.

The ratings agency said banks have adapted to shifting market conditions and weathered sudden shocks through ​a rapid monetary tightening cycle, leaving them better prepared ​to navigate persistent geopolitical and economic uncertainty.

Moody’s has a “stable” outlook on global banks for ​2027, reflecting its view of credit fundamentals in the ​sector over the next 12 months.

Economic growth and the unemployment rate are expected to remain stable in the G20 countries as inflation moderates, the ​report said.

Moody’s expects geopolitical risks, regulatory easing, private markets ​growth, long-dated government bond yields, delayed impact of a surge in borrowing costs, ‌and ⁠AI and technology investments to shape bank credit quality next year.

“The main risk to banks’ asset quality is the delayed effect of the 2022-24 tightening cycle ​and its recent ​pickup during ⁠2026. Corporate and household borrowers still need to refinance or amortise debt originated ​in a much lower interest-rate environment,” Moody’s said.

Moody’s expects stable ​interest ⁠rates in the second half of 2027 to improve borrowers’ refinancing prospects and contain credit losses, although inflationary ⁠pressures ​and corporate refinancing will be ​the main risk to asset quality.