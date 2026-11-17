Alpha Bank has completed its acquisition of 100 per cent of Altius Insurance Ltd, marking the first stage of a wider plan to combine its insurance operations in Cyprus with those of Universal Life Insurance Public Company Ltd.

The Greek banking group announced on November 16, 2026, that the transaction had been finalised through its wholly owned subsidiary Alpha International Holdings, following the fulfilment of customary conditions, including the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals.

The acquisition follows a definitive share purchase agreement announced on July 1, 2026, and an earlier announcement on December 19, 2025, setting out the main commercial and legal terms of the planned strategic combination of insurance activities in Cyprus.

The Altius acquisition represents the first step towards bringing the company together with Universal Life under a single insurance group, referred to as the Combined Entity.

Cypriot companies had 285 foreign affiliates operating elsewhere in the world in 2024, with almost half based outside the European Union, while these overseas businesses generated more than €6 billion in turnover, according to figures published by Eurostat.

The data show that 138 affiliates were located outside the EU, compared with 147 operating within the bloc, meaning that 48.4 per cent of Cyprus’ foreign affiliates were based beyond the EU.

These businesses employed 12,097 people worldwide, including 7,141 outside the EU and 4,956 within the bloc.

This means that 59 per cent of employees working for foreign affiliates of Cypriot companies were based outside the EU, indicating that the international workforce of these businesses was concentrated more heavily in non-EU markets.

Their combined net turnover reached €6.08bn, of which €3.8 bn was generated outside the EU and €2.28 bn within it.

Consequently, 62.5 per cent of the turnover generated by these overseas operations came from outside the bloc.

Cyprus-based robotics startup Autonomics will make its US market debut in Las Vegas on November 17, showcasing its autonomous cleaning technology at one of the world’s largest events for the cleaning and facilities management industry.

The company, backed by venture capital firm Kinisis Ventures and strategic investor ASBIS Group, will exhibit at the ISSA Show North America from November 17-19, as it seeks to build on its commercial traction across Europe and expand into the US market.

Autonomics is among the featured exhibitors in the event’s new Robotics and Autonomous Cleaning Experience (RACE) area, which for the first time gives autonomous cleaning technology a dedicated exhibition space.

The company will demonstrate its COMBO autonomous cleaning robot on November 17 from 1pm to 1.30pm in the Industrial Demo area at the Mandalay Bay Convention Centre.

Cyprus’ information technology sector contributed €4.1 billion to the economy in 2025, accounting for 12.5 per cent of gross value added, more than twice the EU average of 5.6 per cent, according to a new industry survey.

The Cyprus Information Technology Market Survey 2026, commissioned by the Cyprus Computer Society (CCS) and conducted by research organisation IMR, found that the sector had expanded by 435 per cent between 2016 and 2025, placing Cyprus among the EU’s stronger performers in terms of its relative size and growth.

However, the findings also highlighted a significant gap in the adoption of advanced digital technologies by local businesses, particularly artificial intelligence.

Only 9.27 per cent of Cypriot businesses used AI technologies in 2025, compared with 19.95 per cent across the EU.

Despite this shortfall, 83 per cent of organisations surveyed said they were likely to invest in artificial intelligence during 2026, pointing to growing interest in using the technology.

Cybersecurity was another major priority, with 71 per cent of respondents identifying it as the area in which their organisation most needed to strengthen its capabilities.

The Cyprus Cement Public Company on Monday announced that it has mailed dividend cheques to eligible shareholders, while payments relating to shares held through participants in the Cyprus Stock Exchange’s (CSE) securities system have been transferred directly to the participants’ bank accounts.

In its statement, the company said the dividend cheques had been sent to shareholders entitled to receive the payment.

For shareholders whose securities are held under the control of a participant in the Central Depository and Central Registry of Securities, the dividend has instead been deposited directly into the participant’s bank account.

The Cyprus Shipping Chamber (CSC) announced on Monday that it will host the inaugural Global Shipping Minds Summit at the Parklane Resort in Limassol on November 27.

Leading executives from the international shipping industry and distinguished academics are expected to participate in the conference proceedings.

According to an announcement by the chamber, the event aims to foster an exchange of views and substantive discussion surrounding the most significant developments shaping the future of global shipping.

The programme will concentrate on two core thematic pillars, examining their impact on the sector alongside the emerging challenges and prospects.

Energy interconnections, particularly those between Greece and Cyprus, and Greece and Egypt, should go ahead unobstructed, Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis stressed on Monday.

Speaking on arrival for the EU foreign affairs council in Brussels, Gerapetritis reiterated the Greek proposal for a global maritime ceasefire, aiming to protect freedom of navigation and the safety of seafarers.

Referring to interconnectivity, Gerapetritis said Greece had invested heavily in the sector, and constituted an energy hub through the Vertical Corridor, and the energy interconnection between Cyprus and Egypt.

“It should be fully understood that interconnectivity is a necessary condition for energy security and there should be absolutely no deviation from the acquis communautaire and absolutely no obstruction in relation to international law,” he pointed out.

Eurobank repurchased 113,724 of its own shares on the Athens stock exchange between November 9 and November 13, 2026, spending a total of €548,878.75 as part of its ongoing share buyback programme.

The bank said on Monday that the shares were acquired at an average price of €4.8264 each through Eurobank Equities Single Member Investment Firm, a member of the Euronext Athens market.

The largest purchase took place on November 12, when Eurobank bought 32,084 shares for €156,874.02, at an average price of €4.8895 per share.

Labour Minister Marinos Mousiouttas floated the idea for voluntary provident funds on Monday, with a provision that they would be regulated through legislation if the aim for broader participation among employers was not met.

Mousiouttas was speaking at the House finance committee, which was discussing his ministry’s budget for 2027.

According to the proposal, the companies to offer provident funds when they became obligatory would not enjoy the incentives of those to introduce them voluntarily.

Deloitte Middle East has opened applications for the sixth edition of its Technology Fast 50 programme, which recognises the fastest-growing technology companies across Cyprus and the wider Middle East.

The initiative ranks businesses according to their revenue growth over a four-year period, while also recognising companies for innovation, sustainability, leadership and their contribution to the region’s technology sector.

The programme includes four additional categories alongside the main ranking, covering younger businesses with strong growth potential through the Rising Star award, companies with environmental, social and governance principles embedded in their operations through the Impact category, and female-led ventures through Women in Leadership.

A further category, Kiyadat, recognises technology companies led by a chief executive who is a national of a Gulf Cooperation Council country, or whose founding team comprises at least 50 per cent GCC nationals.

Alpha Bank Cyprus marked its annual participation in the Movember campaign with an employee event aimed at raising awareness of men’s health, prevention and early diagnosis.

The bank organised its traditional “Shave-off” activity at its headquarters in Nicosia on November 12, as part of its ongoing cooperation with Movember Cyprus.

Employees took part in the symbolic shaving event to promote the importance of early detection, preventive care and regular attention to health, supporting the campaign’s wider efforts to encourage men to take greater responsibility for their wellbeing.

“Prevention begins with our personal responsibility to look after our health and encourage the people around us to do the same,” said Elena Constantinou Riri, Marketing and Public Relations Business Area Director at Alpha Bank Cyprus.

Cyprus’ investment fund sector recorded a slight increase in assets under management in September, despite a decline in the number of funds operating in the country, according to the latest figures published by the Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC).

The sector’s total assets rose by 0.6 per cent, an increase of approximately €49 million, to €8.42 billion in September 2026, compared with €8.37 billion in June, while the number of investment funds fell from 353 to 350.

The figures point to continued growth in the overall value of the sector, even as the number of funds declined by three over the three-month period.

A Cypriot business can now pay a supplier in Indian rupees. Getting to India to meet that supplier is less straightforward. At an investment forum in Nicosia on Friday, India’s high commissioner said officials were working to update the agreement governing flights between the two countries. An airline would still have to make the route pay.

Manish was speaking at the CFS Business and Investment Forum, where Cyprus was looking for investment and new business with India, Kazakhstan, the Gulf and African markets.

The day had begun behind closed doors at Nicosia Town Hall, where Mayor Charalambos Prountzos and Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) secretary-general Philokypros Roussounides led talks with diplomats, investors and business representatives.

The chamber’s account named sectors from financial services to tourism and property. It gave no details of deals or investment commitments.

Household spending across the European Union increased by 1.6 per cent in real terms in 2025, with expenditure on information and communication recording the strongest growth, according to Eurostat.

The increase in inflation-adjusted household final consumption expenditure was slightly slower than in 2024, when it rose by 1.8 per cent.

In Cyprus, gross disposable income for households and non-profit institutions reached €22.97 billion in 2025, continuing an upward trend in recent years.

The Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC) said in September that private consumption was expected to remain positive as households benefited from higher real disposable incomes, although inflationary pressures continued.

The European Union recorded a sharp deterioration in its external goods trade balance during the first nine months of 2026, with imports growing considerably faster than exports, while Cyprus’ trade deficit also widened despite stronger export performance, according to figures published by Eurostat and the Cyprus Statistical Service (Cystat).

The EU recorded a trade deficit of €83.2 billion between January and September 2026, compared with a surplus of €85.5 billion during the corresponding period last year, reflecting the growing value of goods entering the bloc relative to those exported.

The euro area also moved into deficit, recording a €36.5 billion shortfall, compared with a surplus of €102.2 billion in the first nine months of 2025.

Demetra Holdings Plc will announce its financial results for the first nine months of 2026 on November 24, following a meeting of its board of directors.

The board will use the meeting to examine the group’s nine-month financial results for the period ended September 30, 2026.

The company said the results would be published on the same day as the board meeting.

The Cyprus-Greece Business Association, in cooperation with the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve), will hold its annual Christmas gala dinner in Nicosia in late November, bringing together members of the business community to strengthen commercial ties between the two countries.

The event will take place at the Hilton Nicosia at 8pm on Thursday, November 26, 2026, and is intended to provide an opportunity for businesspeople, executives and associates to meet in a festive setting.

The organisers said the dinner would offer participants the chance to strengthen professional relationships, establish new contacts and explore potential partnerships among companies operating in, or interested in developing, business links between Cyprus and Greece.

The Famagusta local district government organisation (EOA) approved €17.7 million in development projects for 2027 which include flood protection, sewerage and water supply improvements across the district, the EOA announced on Monday.

The main projects include the Paralimni flood defence scheme aiming to improve protection against flooding.

Work will also continue on extending the Kokkinochoria sewerage system, including the construction of 15 new pumping stations.

Other plans include upgrading water supply networks across the district and replacing the main pipeline linking Ayia Napa and Paralimni.

The authority also plans to install smart water meters and monitoring systems to improve water management.

Cyprus’ investment fund sector recorded a slight increase in assets under management in September, despite a decline in the number of funds operating in the country, according to the latest figures published by the Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC).

The sector’s total assets rose by 0.6 per cent, an increase of approximately €49 million, to €8.42 billion in September 2026, compared with €8.37 billion in June, while the number of investment funds fell from 353 to 350.

The figures point to continued growth in the overall value of the sector, even as the number of funds declined by three over the three-month period.

The Cyprus Hotel Association (Pasyxe) has taken on 17 new members in its 90th anniversary year, bringing its membership to 235.

The association on Monday said its members now account for 67.3 per cent of all hotel beds in Cyprus.

Ten of the new members are in the Famagusta district, seven of them in Protaras. Four properties joined in the Paphos district, with one each in Nicosia, Larnaca and Limassol.

The intake includes five five-star properties, five four-star hotels, four three-star hotels and three holiday accommodation complexes.

Pasyxe said the latest additions would give it a broader base from which to represent the industry, bringing in businesses of different categories and from different parts of the island. It described the share of hotel beds represented by its members as a sign of the confidence hoteliers place in the association to defend and promote their interests.

Women had an ownership stake in 30 per cent of Cypriot firms surveyed by the World Bank in 2024. Just 8.48 per cent had a woman in the top job, less than half the rate across Europe and Central Asia.

Cyprus’ gender equality commissioner Josie Christodoulou cited those figures in Nicosia on Monday as she called on employers to make hiring and promotion fairer, prevent harassment and pay women and men equally for work of equal value.

Speaking at the commerce ministry’s ‘She Means Business’ event, she also called for women to have the same access to finance, training and business networks when starting a company or trying to grow one.

The figures show how representation narrows at the top. Women held 27.5 per cent of senior and middle management jobs in Cyprus in 2024. In tech, an EU-backed study found that just 14.5 per cent of the 152 Cypriot companies it examined had at least one woman founder. Across Europe, start-ups with at least one woman founder received 12 per cent of venture capital funding in 2024.