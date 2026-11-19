BidX1, the online property auction platform, will offer more than 15 apartments with reserve prices of €100.000 or less during its upcoming auction on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, alongside a wider selection of 30 + residential, commercial & land opportunities.

Of the 20 apartments included in the auction, 15 have reserve prices at or below the €100.000 mark, presenting opportunities for investors, holiday-home buyers and those looking to enter the Cyprus property market. With options spanning several locations across the island, the selection offers a variety of property types and price points.

The line-up ranges from one-bedroom apartments in coastal villages to three-bedroom homes in Nicosia, with 11 lots carrying reserve prices of €50.000 or less!

The full catalogue is available to view here.

“It’s great to see such a strong selection of apartments featuring in our November auction; the range of locations, property types and reserve prices offers something for a variety of buyers,” noted Andreas Peratikos, Head of Sales at BidX1.

“Whether buyers are seeking a holiday home or looking for a property to add to their investment portfolio, there’s plenty of choice in this catalogue.”

Situated approximately 1.5km from the coast, this Three Bedroom Ground Floor Apartment in Perivolia, Larnaca offers an appealing opportunity for buyers seeking a holiday home or residential investment in a popular coastal area. With a reserve price of €70.000, it extends to approximately 84 sq. m of internal area, and the property benefits from 13 sq. m of covered and 6 sq. m of uncovered verandas, as well as a parking space and vacant possession.

Located in Pegeia, Paphos, this Two Bedroom Apartment is offered with a reserve price of €70.000 and vacant possession. Extending to approximately 86 sq. m of internal area, the property also benefits from 11 sq. m of covered verandas, a parking space and access to a communal swimming pool.

With a newly reduced reserve price of €99.000 – down from €130.000, is this One Bedroom Apartment in Geri, Nicosia. Extending to 79 sq. m., the third-floor apartment features an open-plan living and dining area, a 50 sq. m. covered veranda, a further 34 sq. m. uncovered veranda, covered parking and a private storage room. With a separate title deed and vacant possession, it presents an appealing opportunity for prospective buyers seeking a home in the Nicosia district.

Located within the popular Chloraka Park development in Paphos, this Two Bedroom Apartment will go under the hammer with a reserve price of €75.000. Offering potential for both owner-occupiers and those looking to add to their property portfolio, the apartment comprises an open-plan living, dining and kitchen area, two bedrooms, a bathroom and a 13 sq. m. covered veranda. An allocated parking space is also included.

Situated in the Deryneia Gardens development in Famagusta, this Two Bedroom Maisonette is offered with a reserve price of €65.000. Arranged over two floors, it comprises an open-plan living, dining and kitchen area, guest WC, two bedrooms and a family bathroom. The property also benefits from a private parking space and vacant possession. Situated approximately 4km from the coast, it offers an appealing opportunity for buyers seeking a holiday home or residential property in the Paralimni-Deryneia area.

To take part in the November 25, 2026 auction, interested parties must pre-register on the BidX1 platform, providing proof of identification and proof of address, as well as a deposit that will be retained only if the bidder is the successful purchaser on the day of sale. Unsuccessful bidders will receive a full refund.

Registration opened on November 16, 2026. In the meantime, BidX1’s team of commercial and residential specialists are available to arrange viewings, answer any questions about the properties, or to assist with registration.

To get in touch with the BidX1 Cyprus team, please call 22 000 380 or email [email protected].

About BidX1

BidX1 is an award-winning digital marketplace for real estate, allowing buyers and sellers from around the world to trade property assets in an efficient and transparent way. BidX1 combines industry-leading property expertise with proprietary technology to provide unparalleled levels of transparency, analytics and global reach, challenging the traditional process of marketing and transacting real estate. Since its first digital sale in 2015 in Ireland, BidX1 has developed and expanded in other markets, opening sales up to a global audience. BidX1’s local office in Cyprus is in Nicosia and offers services countrywide. For more information, visit: www.bidx1.com.