For the second year running, Skip Wonder Wash made a strong showing as a Premium Sponsor at the Radisson Blu Larnaka International Marathon, one of Cyprus’ most important sporting events.

With energy, vibrancy and freshness, Skip Wonder Wash was once again there alongside the runners and spectators at the Radisson Blu Larnaka International Marathon, reaffirming its steadfast commitment to sport and an active lifestyle.

At Skip’s impressive branded stand, visitors were able to experience first-hand the Skip Wonder Wash range of detergents, specially designed to deliver effective cleaning results, even on short 15-minute wash cycles.

Through interactive activities, the public learnt about the products in the range:

Skip Color Protect , for vibrant colours and fibre care.

, for vibrant colours and fibre care. Skip Anti-Odor , to tackle invisible stains and unpleasant odours.

, to tackle invisible stains and unpleasant odours. Skip Ultra Refresh , for unrivalled freshness and a wonderful scent on your clothes.

, for unrivalled freshness and a wonderful scent on your clothes. Skip Dazzling White, for whites that retain their brightness, thanks to Diamond Clean technology.

The highlight of the day was the presentation of the prizes to the three winners of the 5km corporate race, which was carried out by Sotia Papageorgiou, Brand Manager for Home Care, representing Unilever.

“It is a great pleasure for us to be here once again and to support the Radisson Blu Larnaka International Marathon with Skip Wonder Wash. Skip embraces initiatives that bring us closer to sport and a more active lifestyle,” she stated.

“With Usain Bolt as our brand ambassador, we know full well that every second counts, and this applies to our everyday lives, too. Skip Wonder Wash delivers exceptional cleanliness and a lovely fragrance, even on the short 15-minute cycle, giving us precious time for the things that really matter.”

By taking part in the Radisson Blu Larnaka International Marathon for the second year running, Skip Wonder Wash continues to support initiatives that promote sport and wellbeing, standing by those who choose an active lifestyle.