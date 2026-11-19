A 32-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman were remanded for eight days on Thursday in connection with the suspected importation of nearly 2kg of cannabis into Cyprus.

Police said the arrests followed an operation targeting drug smuggling in Paphos, during which a parcel containing 1,979 grams of cannabis was intercepted.

The man was arrested on Wednesday after collecting the parcel from a delivery point. Police also seized two mobile phones for further examination.

Investigators subsequently discovered a purchase receipt inside the parcel bearing the woman’s name and established that the two suspects jointly operated a shop in Paphos.

A search of the premises uncovered eight products labelled as containing CBD, two products containing THC and 15 electronic vaporisers, which police suspect were undeclared goods.

Both suspects were arrested under court warrants and appeared before Paphos district court, which ordered their detention for eight days.