A fire which broke out in an office in Nicosia on Thursday afternoon appears to have been caused by an overloaded power strip, the fire brigade said on Friday.

The fire brigade said they received a call at 2.03pm, and that two fire engines had arrived on the scene and brought the fire under control by 2.39pm.

It said that the fire had broken out in a first-floor office and caused “extensive damage” to it, but that it did not spread to the rest of the building.