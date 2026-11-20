Congress could be headed for a pre-Christmas government shutdown as divisions over the Iran war and President Donald Trump’s demand for $350 billion in new Pentagon spending threaten to derail any funding deal, lawmakers from both parties warned.

Lawmakers have only three weeks to iron out an agreement to keep federal agencies operating after December 11, when current funding is set to expire. But the two parties remained far apart as they prepared for a one-week Thanksgiving holiday break, especially in the 100-seat Senate, where a bipartisan funding package would need 60 votes to pass.

Republicans and Democrats aim to find common ground on a stopgap measure to fund government operations into early next year, when Democrats take control of the Senate and House of Representatives after a sweeping victory in the November midterms. They also hold out hope of passing some full-year appropriations bills in the current lame-duck session to fund parts of the government through the current fiscal year, which ends on September 30.

But each party faces its own dilemma over how to move forward. Republicans are hesitant to pursue the partisan path Trump has demanded on defense funding, citing differences over what should be included in such a bill. Democrats are divided over whether limiting funding for the president’s Iran war is worth a government shutdown.

‘WE DON’T WANT TO FUND THE WAR’

Republicans have largely sought to paint Democrats as willing to trigger the fourth partial government shutdown of Trump’s second term, claiming Democrats have not been willing to negotiate a funding package before a December 1 party leadership election between current Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer and challenger Chris Van Hollen.

But some signs of progress had begun to emerge by the end of the week.

“The American people don’t need another government shutdown,” Senate Majority Leader John Thune told reporters on Tuesday. “I think that would be a colossal mistake and a real disservice to the people of this country.” On Friday, he told reporters that “some good conversations” were taking place on funding but there were “no deals yet.”

Senate Democrats acknowledged they are wrestling with the question of whether to insist on language to restrict Trump’s use of force against Iran, a prospect most Republicans reject, even if it means cutting off funds to federal agencies and workers ahead of the Christmas holiday.

“The big obstacle is that we don’t want to fund the war, we don’t want to shut down, how do you solve that,” said Senator Peter Welch, a Vermont Democrat. “That’s the Gordian knot.”

Democrats have already forced three shutdowns since Trump returned to power in January 2025, including the longest large-scale shutdown in US history. Earlier this year, they cut off Homeland Security funding after federal immigration agents fatally shot two US citizens in Minneapolis.

Senator John Hickenlooper, a Colorado Democrat, declined to state his own position on funding but suggested the pain American families are now suffering from high energy prices due to the Iran war could justify another cutoff of funding.

“A shutdown of government right before the holidays is a tough nut. You wouldn’t do it if it wasn’t dire. This is pretty dire. The war’s gone on for a long time, and I think we saw in the election that it’s very unpopular,” Hickenlooper told reporters.

Some Democrats adamantly oppose a shutdown.

“Shutting the government down doesn’t stop the war,” said Representative Rosa DeLauro, the top Democrat on the House Appropriations Committee. “Everybody feels very strongly. They want to end this war … How do you strategically move to get that done? Without shutting down the government – that’s where I am on this issue.”

‘WE’RE GOING TO RUN OUT OF TIME’

Senate Appropriations Committee Chair Susan Collins told reporters that Democrats were not seeking language on Iran in exchange for agreement on a bipartisan short-term government funding package known as a continuing resolution, or CR, but in relation to new defense funding sought by Trump.

Senate Republicans have failed to agree on whether to meet Trump’s $350 billion defense funding request through a partisan maneuver called budget reconciliation, which would allow them to circumvent Democratic opposition and enact such legislation with a simple majority vote.

The Senate Republican conference discussed Trump’s request for a partisan defense bill behind closed doors for more than an hour this week and decided instead to pursue bipartisan talks with Democrats on a $1.1 trillion defense appropriations bill proposed by Republicans that contains only $69 billion of Trump’s funding request.

Republicans say a partisan bill remains on the table, which could complicate a bipartisan deal.

“We’re going to run out of time if we don’t expedite either more communications with both sides of the aisle, or if we can’t come to a consensus on exactly what it is would be in a reconciliation product,” Republican Senator Mike Rounds, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, told Reuters.

Republicans and Democrats both held out the possibility of passing at least some of the 12 full-year appropriations bills needed to fully fund federal agencies for the remainder of fiscal 2027 and funding the remainder of government agencies through a CR.

“Being able to finish all 12 bills is not possible. But I believe we can get out a number of them … and then deal with where we need to be on the CR,” DeLauro said.