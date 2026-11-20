Military officers from Serbia, Slovakia and Slovenia visited Cyprus to observe National Guard live-fire artillery exercises and exchange operational expertise, as part of the Republic’s bilateral defence cooperation programmes with the three countries.

The visit, which took place from November 9 to 12, included briefings on the capabilities, mission and weapons systems operated by the National Guard’s artillery command. The visit coincided with artillery live-fire exercises at the Kiti firing range in Larnaca district.

According to the National Guard, the visiting officers toured artillery gun positions and an observation post, where they were introduced to the equipment and operational procedures used by Cypriot artillery units.

Particular emphasis was placed on exchanging experience in the technical and tactical operation of Serbian and Slovak-made artillery systems already in service with the National Guard.

National Guard chief, lieutenant general Emmanuel Theodorou, also visited the firing range to observe the exercises and assess the training of personnel.

The cooperation with Serbia builds on an established programme of artillery training involving the Serbian – made 155mm B-52 M15 Nora self-propelled howitzer.

In June 2025, Cypriot personnel underwent training in Serbia for the third consecutive year, according to the Serbian defence ministry. The training, conducted under the supervision of instructors from Serbia’s Mixed Artillery Brigade, included the formation of a joint artillery battery comprising Serbian and Cypriot platoons.

Cyprus also has longstanding defence ties with Slovakia, which has supplied the National Guard with Zuzana 2000 self-propelled howitzers and Tatrapan artillery command post vehicles.

During House President Annita Demetriou’s visit to Bratislava in October 2026, Slovak Defence Minister Robert Kalinak raised the possibility of Cyprus participating in a framework agreement for the procurement of ammunition under the EU’s Safe defence financing programme.

Cooperation with Slovenia has developed more recently. In February 2023, the two countries signed a bilateral defence agreement providing for closer military cooperation, particularly in training and exercises, cybersecurity and defence research.

The agreement entered into force in September 2024, establishing a formal framework for cooperation between their armed forces.

Slovenia also returned to the United Nations peacekeeping force in Cyprus (Unficyp) in March 2025, deploying a six-member contingent alongside Slovak peacekeepers. Slovenia had previously participated in the mission between 1997 and 2001.

Meanwhile the two countries’ joint presence in Cyprus was highlighted again on November 15, when Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar referred to their military cooperation during talks with his Slovenian counterpart. “We greatly appreciate Slovenia’s contribution of 106 troops to Nato’s multinational battle group in Slovakia, as well as the fact that our soldiers serve side by side in the UN peacekeeping mission in Cyprus,” Blanar said.