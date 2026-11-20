Cyprus put a stronger ship register and better services for shipping companies at the centre of its pitch to Greek shipowners in Athens this week, as Shipping Deputy Minister Marina Hadjimanolis called for a gradual approach to cutting emissions that keeps European fleets competitive.

The Shipping Deputy Ministry hosted its annual dinner on Wednesday to thank Greek owners for their longstanding support for the Cyprus flag. Those in attendance included George Procopiou, Panos Laskaridis, Polys Hajioannou, Marios Iliopoulos, Andreas Hadjiyiannis, George Pateras and George Alexandratos. Hadjimanolis was accompanied by Cyprus’ ambassador to Greece, Stavros Avgoustides.

Hadjimanolis described the relationship with Greek shipowners as one built through “decades of cooperation, mutual trust and shared values”.

Shipping, she added, had helped both countries grow their economies and establish an international presence, making the relationship a longstanding priority for Cyprus.

Air travel accounted for 51.1 per cent of Cyprus residents’ overnight trips in Eurostat’s 2025 transport breakdown, nearly three times the EU share. Only Malta ranked higher, at 61.6 per cent.

For trips abroad alone, the share rose to 99.3 per cent. Cyprus residents flew on 1.94m of their 1.96m overnight trips abroad.

The share was 91.1 per cent in Malta, 82.9 per cent in Ireland and 78 per cent in Greece. Across the EU, just over half of overnight trips abroad were by air.

Sea travel gives Cyprus residents another way off the island. In practice, the figures show how heavily they rely on air links for trips abroad, whether they are going on holiday, visiting family or travelling for work. That reliance stands out even alongside Malta and Ireland, where flying is also the main way residents travel abroad.

HELLENiQ ENERGY has not ruled out participating in Cyprus’ offshore natural gas exploration programme through a partnership with another energy company, although the Greek group is currently prioritising the development of its existing exploration portfolio in Greece, chief executive Andreas Shiamishis has said.

Speaking during a gathering with international journalists in Athens, which the Cyprus Mail participated in, Shiamishis said the company’s earlier decision to stay out of Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ) was largely driven by a lack of the necessary deepwater exploration experience and concerns about the political and operational risks involved.

“What we may do in the future is still under consideration and clarification,” he said, explaining that the company had previously concluded it could not offer the expertise that Cyprus was looking for when it began developing its offshore exploration programme.

The Electricity Authority of Cyprus (EAC) is pressing ahead with battery storage projects and the rollout of smart meters, as its new leadership seeks to improve the reliability of electricity supply and, ultimately, bring down costs for consumers.

Speaking to the Cyprus Mail on the sidelines of a meeting with journalists on Thursday, EAC chairman Loizos Loizou said the authority expected the grid operator’s battery storage facilities to be ready by next summer, while the EAC’s own storage project at Dhekelia was expected to follow in September.

A tendering process is also under way for a second, larger battery storage facility at Moni.

The chairman said expanding electricity storage was essential to addressing one of the country’s persistent energy problems, the loss of electricity generated by photovoltaic systems when production exceeds what the grid can absorb.

President Nikos Christodoulides on Thursday hailed fuel retailer EKO’s decision to reduce kerosene and heating oil prices at its petrol stations, describing it as a “tangible act of responsibility” at “a time when families need it most”.

He also called on all companies operating in the sector to “consider similar initiatives” and “make a practical contribution towards easing the burden on the public”.

“The high cost of living cannot be addressed solely through state decisions. It requires an alliance of responsibility in which everyone contributes their fair share,” he said.

On this front, he said his government has “been doing precisely that since day one” and “acting with a clear plan, rather than through improvisation or populism”.

“We have already allocated over €1 billion to support households, workers and businesses,” he said, before saying that “just a few weeks ago, we approved a new package of measures, increasing our support by an additional €160 million”.

A proposed youth mobility agreement between the United Kingdom and European Union has the support of 75 per cent of British adults, according to new research commissioned by travel industry association ABTA, as businesses call on the UK government to secure a deal at a November 20 summit.

The agreement would allow young people from the UK and EU to live and work in each other’s countries for a limited period, potentially restoring employment opportunities that have become more difficult to access since Brexit.

The YouGov research found that support was widespread across political affiliations, age groups and regions, suggesting that the proposal enjoys backing beyond traditionally pro-European voters.

Support was highest among Labour voters, at 93 per cent, followed by Liberal Democrat and Green supporters, both at 92 per cent.

The International Transport Workers’ Federation (ITF) has joined the ISF Verify project to support the roll-out to the ITF’s seafarer network, reaching around 1 million seafarers across more than 100 countries.

The announcement, made in Hong Kong this week, builds on international collaboration to simplify verification and reduce administrative burdens associated with paper-based processes across the industry.

Two weeks earlier, the Directorate General of Maritime Administration, India (DGMA) joined ISF Verify in a major step that brings the platform within reach of countries representing around 30 per cent of the global seafarer workforce.

The announcement also follows a proof of concept with the Philippines MARINA, which has now concluded successfully, paving the way for the Philippines’ 460,000 seafarers to connect.

The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) and the Office of the Commissioner of Communications will hold a Communications, Cyber & AI Summit in Limassol on December 9-10, bringing together public authorities, businesses and technology experts to discuss developments shaping the digital future of Cyprus and Europe.

The event will take place at the City of Dreams Mediterranean under the auspices of the President of the Republic of Cyprus.

The summit aims to provide a platform for dialogue between representatives of European and national institutions, regulatory authorities, public organisations, businesses and technology specialists.

Its agenda will centre on three interconnected areas, namely electronic communications, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence, with discussions focusing on emerging European and national policies, regulatory requirements, digital infrastructure, business resilience and security, and the responsible use of AI.

The European Banking Authority (EBA) this week reaffirmed its support for a common European deposit insurance framework, saying deeper banking integration is essential to creating a more efficient and resilient financial system, as the European Commission prepares proposals for the first quarter of 2027.

The authority also rejected suggestions that it was considering alternatives to a common deposit guarantee scheme, clarifying that its work is intended to provide technical evidence and advice to support the Commission and European lawmakers in developing the framework.

The clarification comes amid renewed debate over the future of the European banking union, particularly the long-standing ambition to establish a common system protecting bank deposits across participating member states.

The European Commission is expected to present proposals on the deposit insurance framework as part of a broader banking package in the first quarter of 2027.

Emirates Skywards, the award-winning loyalty programme of Emirates and flydubai, has launched a global campaign showing how families can earn and spend miles on everything from a morning coffee in Dubai to a football match or their next holiday.

The campaign, called “Miles More Rewarding”, was unveiled in Dubai on November 11 and announced in Cyprus on November 19. It highlights the travel and everyday rewards available to the programme’s more than 40 million members worldwide, from gym visits and shopping to hotel stays and live entertainment.

In the United Arab Emirates, for example, members can use the Skywards Everyday app to earn miles at more than 500 partner businesses, including noon Food, Costa Coffee, CÉ LA VI and Laundry Heap. They can register up to five payment cards in the app and earn miles automatically on eligible purchases, from coffee and meals to laundry and wellness services.

Visa, a world leader in digital payments, this week announced the expansion of the Visa Agentic Ready programme to the acceptance ecosystem. As a part of Visa Intelligent Commerce, the expanded programme helps merchants, payment service providers (PSPs) and acquirers prepare for agent-initiated transactions and participate in the next era of commerce.

This latest phase is launching with more than 85 acceptance participants across Europe, including Adyen, Barclaycard Payments, Checkout.com, Global Payments, Nuvei, PayPal, Stripe and Worldline, with additional financial institutions, merchants and enablers expected to join throughout 2027. Merchants, payment service providers and acquirers can now join the 40+ European issuers already participating in Agentic Ready.

In Cyprus, Pay.com, Ecommbx, Payabl, Solidgate, JCC, Nuvei and Unlimit are among the initial participants in the programme.

On what the expanded programme will test, Michael Ioannides, country manager for Visa Cyprus, said, “AI agents are already changing how people discover, shop and buy.

EKO is offering households in Cyprus discounts of up to 10 per cent on heating oil and kerosene, alongside a separate benefit on transport fuels, as part of an initiative aimed at easing family expenses during the winter and festive period.

The company said the offer provides a 5 per cent price reduction on all orders of heating oil and kerosene placed through EKO service stations.

Customers who also use the EKO Smile app receive an additional 5 per cent benefit, bringing the total saving to up to 10 per cent.

Star Bulk Carriers raised its quarterly dividend to $1 a share, its highest in four years, after higher dry bulk freight rates lifted third-quarter net profit more than sevenfold to $141.9 million.

Two of the Athens-based shipowner’s Newcastlemax bulk carriers, Star Virgo and Star Libra, fly the Cyprus flag. In its September 2026 listing prospectus, Star Bulk named six vessels, including Star Virgo, under the technical management of Star Bulk Shipmanagement Company (Cyprus) Limited. The Limassol firm continued to manage ships for the group after Star Bulk sold it in December 2024.

Star Bulk’s quarterly profit rose from $18.5 million a year earlier, while basic earnings per share increased to $1.27 from 16 cents. Higher charter rates drove voyage revenue up 39 per cent to $366.9 million from $263.9 million.

The company earned more from a smaller fleet. Its average daily time charter equivalent rate, a measure of net revenue per vessel, rose 48 per cent to $24,616 from $16,634, while its fleet averaged 134.8 vessels, down from 141.4 a year earlier.

Deputy Research Minister Nicodemos Damianou reckoned many of the graduates in front of him this week had already asked AI to summarise a paper, review their code or suggest their next experiment. Addressing them at the Cyprus Institute of Neurology and Genetics (CING), he said, “I hope it helped. I also hope you checked its answer.”

Damianou was speaking as 70 students received master’s and doctoral degrees, bringing the institute’s alumni to 462. He used the ceremony to set out where Cyprus wants to use AI in healthcare, from reading medical images to tailoring care to individual patients.

Healthcare and life sciences are among five priority sectors for adopting AI and six areas where Cyprus wants to build its research capacity under the National AI Strategy 2032. For the institute, Damianou said, that creates “a clear opportunity”. Alongside medical imaging, diagnostics and personalised care, the strategy identifies bioinformatics and reliable health data infrastructure as priorities.

Laikon Kafekopteion Public Ltd has paid its first dividend in 20 years, distributing 3.25 cents per share after the Laiko Group announced plans to resume payments following its reorganisation.

The group outlined those plans at its annual general meeting, where it announced the adoption of a dividend policy. The board said it would proceed with a distribution once the reorganisation was complete.

At the same meeting, the group pointed to its 2024 results as evidence of progress towards a goal it had set a decade earlier to restore sustained profitability. Turnover rose by 5.85 per cent from the previous year, while net profit after tax increased by 23.6 per cent.

ERB Asfalistiki, the largest general insurance company in Cyprus and a member of EUROBANK Group, the country’s leading bancassurance group, has a long-standing commitment to investing in initiatives that promote prevention, safety, responsibility and continuous improvement.

As part of that commitment and its long-standing cooperation with the department of labour inspection of the Ministry of Labour and Social Insurance and the Cyprus Safety and Health Association (CySHA), ERB Asfalistiki organised its final lecture for 2026, entitled ‘Occupational Health Surveillance’.

Specifically, the aim was to highlight the importance of prevention and systematic monitoring of employees’ health as fundamental pillars in ensuring a healthy and safe working environment.