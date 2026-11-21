Cyprus’ nine Christmas villages will open to visitors today, with government officials highlighting their role in supporting rural communities, strengthening local economies and extending the island’s tourism season.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony for this year’s event in Lefkara on Friday, Deputy Minister of Tourism Kostas Koumis, Agriculture Minister Christos Senekis and Lefkara Mayor Sofoklis Sofokleous underlined the importance of the initiative in promoting the countryside and offering visitors opportunities to experience local traditions and culture.

Koumis said the Christmas villages had become an established part of the festive season and one of the country’s most important initiatives for showcasing rural Cyprus.

He said they helped strengthen local economies, promote traditions and culture, and provide visitors with authentic experiences.

From November 21, nine communities across all districts will welcome visitors, namely Agros, Deryneia, Kakopetria, Kalopanayiotis, Kyperounta, Lefkara, Lofou, Statos-Agios Fotios and Fikardou.

Koumis said the Deputy Ministry of Tourism had introduced additional measures this year to upgrade the appearance of the villages and enrich the visitor experience.

He also reported increased interest from prospective visitors in various tourism markets.

The villages, he said, “are one of the most successful examples of efforts to address the seasonality of Cypriot tourism, offering new prospects for rural communities”.

Agriculture Minister Christos Senekis, who represented the President, said the initiative was entering its sixth year, with the aim of promoting rural Cyprus and enriching the tourism offering during the winter months.

He stressed that supporting rural and mountainous areas was a major government priority.

The Agriculture Ministry, he added, was working to support producers, strengthen the agricultural economy and create opportunities for younger generations.

These efforts include tools such as the Common Agricultural Policy Strategic Plan and the LEADER programme, which are intended to support rural development and economic activity.

Senekis also highlighted the links between agriculture, gastronomy, tourism and local entrepreneurship.

Promoting products grown and produced in Cyprus, including PDO halloumi and Commandaria, through events such as the Christmas villages creates new opportunities for local producers, he said.

Lefkara mayor Sofoklis Sofokleous welcomed the decision to host this year’s inauguration ceremony in the village, drawing attention to its cultural heritage and distinctive identity.

He highlighted Lefkara’s traditional lace embroidery, silverwork and architecture as important elements of its appeal.

Sofokleous described the government’s decision to establish the Christmas villages as a successful initiative, saying it had been embraced by people in Cyprus and abroad.

He said it provided practical support for local communities, particularly their economies, by attracting visitors and generating activity.

The municipality’s aim was to bring joy to visitors through the Christmas events, he added.

Success and recognition, Sofokleous said, came through collective effort, organised work and persistence.