One street in Nicosia is getting ready to embody the festive spirit with an all-day event for old and young. The Mall of Engomi, in collaboration with Nicosia Municipality bring back another edition of the Engomi Christmas Street Fest this November 28 and 29.

The street in front of the Mall, 28th October Avenue will fill with festive music, delicious trees, crafty fun and activities that all ages can enjoy. From 10.30am to 8.30pm, a rich programme awaits visitors who can also get a head start on their Christmas shopping at the festive market that will be happening. Charity bazaars from schools and local crafters will also take place, offering a little something for all.

Besides handmade creations, the Fest will feature performances by schools, music and dance groups, magic shows, a theatre performance, puppet theatre, mascots and visits from Santa Claus. At 6.30pm on November 28, Alcatrash will take the stage for a live concert while the event culminates with the lighting of the Christmas tree at 7pm on November 29.

Across both days, children will be able to take part in a chocolate workshop, an arts and crafts station at Santa’s workshop and get photos with their favourite princesses.

Engomi Christmas Street Fest

Two-day festive event for all with music, workshops and markets. November 28-29. 28th October Avenue, Nicosia. 10.30am-8.30pm