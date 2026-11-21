You can paint your bedroom walls. You can scuba dive and explore shipwrecks. You can go birdwatching and catalogue up to 62 different species. You can even rob banks and steal cars, just like in the old days — but you’ll need to be careful, because the police are smarter now and if you run out of gas, well, you’ll have to fill up the tank.

The level of realistic detail in Rockstar Games’ video game “Grand Theft Auto VI,” which was released this week, has astonished gamers and helped the release roar beyond the already sky-high expectations that had built up after a 13-year wait and an estimated $1 billion production budget. It has a score of 99 out of 100 on Metacritic, the joint highest score of any game ever, and high praise for it has been almost universal.

“I feel like I truly have waited all this time and it’s come, and for me, it’s the ideal version of what they could have done,” said Brandon Nightingale, a 34-year-old music production lecturer from Manchester in Britain and long-time fan of Rockstar Games.

“With the amount that they fit into the game I’m like, what do I do next? Do I do a mission or do I just go to the shop? Last night I played it and I just drove … I’m just kind of soaking in the world.”

Even rival developers were complimentary.

“Rockstar Games created a masterpiece that I am planning to explore in the coming weeks and months. Massive congratulations … It is unbelievably hard to achieve what you just did,” Michal Nowakowski, joint CEO of Poland’s CD Projekt Red, developer of “Cyberpunk 2077” and “The Witcher” series, said in a social media post.

Pocketpair, the Japanese video game developer behind “Palworld,” celebrated the release with an office sushi party on Thursday, and gave employees five days off to enjoy what it called a “new era of gaming.”

The success of the game is a boost for Rockstar owner Take-Two Interactive Software and console makers Sony and Microsoft, but the significant media attention, something video games rarely attract, could also provide a turbocharge more generally for the sector.

Rockstar said on Friday that retail sales of the game reached a record $3.79 billion, their estimate as of the end of launch day. Many fans had preloaded the game ahead of launch, but sales will continue as the holiday season approaches. About three-quarters of sales so far have been on the PlayStation 5, with the rest on the Xbox Series X or S, said market intelligence firm Sensor Tower. A PC version is expected next year.

SCOTTISH ORIGINS

Back in the 1990s, GTA had its origins in a small office in Dundee, Scotland, said video games journalist Tom Regan. “It started off as a top-down, very arcadey game that was originally going to be a cops-and-robbers game, but then the developers realized it wasn’t fun to play as police. It was more fun to cause mayhem.

“And to go from that, a very kind of tongue-in-cheek, crude game to the most incredible entertainment product in history that is really pushing interactive storytelling to new heights is incredible. It kind of just shows the growth of video games as a medium as well, artistically, commercially and culturally.”

The action in GTA VI is set in Leonida, the game’s take on Florida. Play switches between two leading characters, Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval. They are partners in crime and romantically involved — just how romantically is up to the player.

The presence of Lucia, GTA’s first fully fleshed-out female protagonist, reflects and may in turn have an effect on the changing demographics of gamers. Women will comprise an estimated 4 out of ​10 GTA VI players in the US, according to a ⁠Bain survey ahead of the release.

“In its early decades, GTA was a game overwhelmingly made by and played by young men,” said Tore Olsson, a professor at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. “Representations of women in those early games were sexualized, lacking nuance, and more wallpaper than anything else.”

Just as the sophistication of the graphics and gameplay of the GTA franchise has progressed from its 1990s roots, so has its reflection of society as a whole, albeit retaining a satirical take on American culture.

“I played ‘Vice City,’ I played ‘GTA San Andreas,’ I played ‘GTA IV’ as well recently,” said Mia Pazan at a GTA VI-themed sports event in Miami on Wednesday evening. “I’m Latina, and the reason I’m here right now is because we finally have actual mainstream Hispanic representations, and me personally, I really identify with Lucia a lot.”

Some players on social media criticized the more inclusive direction, complaining that it was “woke” and expressing annoyance that one path open to Jason is being a supportive boyfriend who treats Lucia well. But ultimately most of the relationship options are choices that Rockstar gives the player, who can also decide to focus on committing crimes or any number of other possible paths.

Nightingale said some gamers would maybe miss the chaos of older GTA titles and their online multiplayer modes.

“Other people, like myself, I want the immersion of the world that they build,” he said.