I have never found Keira Knightley particularly entertaining. She is hardly Keri Russell in The Diplomat, where a raised eyebrow can convey more than an entire cabinet meeting, and there is something about Knightley’s permanently pursed expression that makes even the prospect of imminent death look mildly irritating. But, rather annoyingly, Black Doves works, and it works rather well.

Back for a second season, Netflix’s spy thriller once again gives us Helen Webb, a woman juggling marriage, motherhood and the minor inconvenience of being a spy who sells British state secrets to whoever is prepared to pay for them. One suspects the school run is the least of her worries.

Thankfully, Ben Whishaw returns as Sam, Helen’s assassin friend, whose permanently exhausted expression suggests a man who would dearly love to retire somewhere quiet but keeps finding himself obliged to shoot somebody. Whishaw is effortlessly watchable, bringing a wonderfully dry humour and unexpected tenderness to a character who, on paper, is thoroughly objectionable.

Then there is Sarah Lancashire as Mrs Reed, although for those of us who grew up watching the long-running British soap Coronation Street, she will forever be Raquel Watts, the rather dizzy barmaid whose romantic entanglements with Curly kept us entertained for years. I half expect Curly to appear from behind a door. It is a testament to Lancashire’s considerable talent that she can go from that to a woman who could have you eliminated before afternoon tea, without so much as disturbing her immaculate composure.

The plot, naturally, becomes increasingly ridiculous, with political conspiracies, betrayals and enough gunfire to suggest that London’s security services have collectively taken early retirement – or perhaps a second job.

Yet beneath all the bloodshed, and there’s a lot of it, lies something rather touching, the friendship between Helen and Sam, two deeply damaged people who seem to understand each other far better than anyone else does.

It is also of course slick and stylish (with plenty of fashion references to go with Knightley’s bespoke attire) and quite frequently absurd and entertaining so with the weather changing as it is, a series worth watching with a cup of tea.