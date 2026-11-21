Changes being implemented by the new management of the central prisons have the full support and guidance of Justice Minister Costas Fitiris and are being carried out in close consultation with him, the justice ministry said in a statement.

“The reform, modernisation and substantial upgrading of the central prisons are a key priority for the government and the ministry of justice and public order,” the statement said.

The ministry added that Fitiris holds weekly meetings with the prison director to assess the situation, monitor progress on planned interventions and determine the next steps needed to address existing problems.

According to the ministry, the reforms aim to establish equal treatment, meritocracy and good governance, while strengthening security and discipline within the prison system.

They are also intended to bring meaningful improvements to both prisoners’ detention conditions and the working conditions of prison staff.

The ministry stressed that the changes go beyond replacing individuals or reassigning positions.

The initiative “concerns the overall reorganisation and upgrading of the operation of the central prisons”, it said.

The objective is to address longstanding problems and establish a modern, secure and humane correctional environment that respects the rights of everyone involved.