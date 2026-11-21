Half of Cyprus’ municipalities might have been unable to function had the previous local government system remained in place, Union of Cyprus Municipalities president Andreas Vyras said on Saturday, describing the reform as a step in the right direction but acknowledging that mistakes had emerged during its implementation.

Speaking on the sidelines of the union’s first annual conference, held over two days in Paphos, Vyras said citizens may have expected more from the reform than could realistically be delivered.

However, having experienced the previous system himself, he believed the changes had been necessary.

“If the previous system had remained, almost certainly perhaps half of the municipalities would have been completely unable to function,” he said.

“I believe it is a step in the right direction, but a step that never stops improving, and we must keep trying to make it better.”

Vyras compared the reform to municipalities and cities themselves, describing them as living organisms that must continually adapt.

He explained that passing legislation was only one part of the process, while putting it into practice was an equally important challenge.

“When the legislation that had been passed was implemented, we identified some mistakes and realised that certain things needed to be improved,” he said, stressing that the process of improving the reform was ongoing.

Vyras welcomed the decision to link state grants to municipalities to a key economic indicator, describing it as an important development for local government.

He said the measure addressed a longstanding demand dating back to the establishment of the union of municipalities and represented a significant step towards allowing municipalities to progress to the next stages of reform.

The proposed arrangement will link state funding for municipalities to the government’s primary expenditure, providing greater predictability in municipal finances.

Vyras said the change would help local authorities move forward with other outstanding aspects of the reform.

The next phase of discussions will also address issues relating to beach legislation and the responsibilities of municipal police.

Such a development, he explained, could also free up significant police resources, allowing the police to concentrate on matters such as organised crime and public safety.

“We are therefore moving on to the next phase of dialogue, which is the discussion of these issues,” he said.

Vyras also expressed confidence that citizens trusted their municipalities and that many problems could be addressed more effectively at local level because of the direct contact between local authorities and residents.

He argued that this proximity to citizens placed municipalities in a better position to respond to everyday concerns and provide services suited to the needs of their communities.

Meanwhile, according to a separate statement issued by the interior ministry, Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou addressed the progress of local government reform during a discussion at the conference.