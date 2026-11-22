Ducati’s Marc Marquez won the 2026 MotoGP championship on Sunday with an eighth-placed finish at the Portuguese Grand Prix, taking an unassailable lead and going level with the great Giacomo Agostini on eight premier-class titles.

Marquez needed to finish in the top nine in Sunday’s race and despite starting second on the grid, the Spaniard rode with caution to finish eighth and seal the title with a round to spare.

Marquez came agonisingly close to securing the title in Saturday’s sprint but his hopes were dashed when he crashed out on the penultimate lap while running in third place, a finish that would have been sufficient to crown him champion.

But unlike Saturday’s overcast conditions and spots of rain on the circuit, Sunday’s 25-lap race was held in bright sunshine.

The race was won by Marco Bezzecchi, who held a 102-point advantage over Marquez at one stage this season, while his Aprilia team mate Jorge Martin and Trackhouse rider Raul Fernandez completed the podium.

However, all eyes were on Marquez, who was presented with a golden helmet by Agostini himself.