Many times, we wonder what is the point of having laws, considering what little respect there is for them? What is even more bizarre is that our lawmakers set the worst possible example. The very people who discuss laws and approve them seem to have little regard for the law as was illustrated at the House interior committee on Thursday.

Although the Ayion Ephrem and Ekaterini monastery was built without the necessary permits in a protected area of the European network Natura 2000 in Cape Greco, several deputies advocated that it should be granted the building permit it had never been given. A Disy deputy said the monastery should be licensed because of the importance of the presence of Christian churches in remote areas.

An Elam deputy said the monastery was a spiritual institution linked with the creation of a shelter for abused women and children. In other words, the law does not have to be respected when a bishopric decides to build a church in a place where construction is not a permitted; and if the construction will be used for a worthy social cause the law should be disregarded.

What sort of example are deputies setting? And why is nobody asking why the Bishop of Constantia and Famagusta went ahead with the construction without first securing the necessary permits? Do the laws not apply to the Church? They do in theory, but the Church was relying on applying to the ludicrous body that exists to ‘legalise’ building illegalities – the Council for the Study of Exemptions (Symepa). In the last three years, Symepa reportedly approved 200 of 294 applications for planning exemptions.

Two out of three planning violations are given approval by Symepa, which, astonishingly, is obliged by law to examine applications for constructions without planning permits. The Environment Department, which must give approval for any construction in a Natura 2000 area secured an order for the demolition of the construction, but it is unlikely to be enforced, as Symepa will probably whitewash the illegality.

The government also shows utter disregard for the law. It has submitted a bill to the House which would reduce the total value of fines issued by the state for undeclared work from a total of €73m to €9m. The justification for this is that the debts were bloated by the daily penalty of €50 per day for non-payment after the 30-day deadline. If approved the law would have retroactive effect, going back to 2017. The fines were imposed on 1,000 businesses and self-employed individuals and the original amount was €2.5m.

While the €50 per day penalty for non-payment was not a very clever idea – the total penalty after a year for non-payment of a fine of €200 would come to some €18,000, which is outrageous. Where would a self-employed builder, who has not paid a fine for two years find €36,000 to settle the debt to the state? It was an unreasonable law to start with, but by repealing it the government will reward the people who showed utter disregard for it, by giving them a hefty discount. It is almost certain the parties will approve government’s bill, as they had approved the bill stipulating the ludicrous €50 fine per day of delay in payment.

This ambiguous approach to the law, including selective enforcement, cannot be a feature of rule of law as everyone, from government officials to deputies and ordinary people seem to think. We cannot have a state body with the role of legalising planning illegalities. The state cannot impose fines and then decide the fines are unreasonable and pass a law to reduce them. In its latest report on the Cyprus economy, Moody’s rating agency voiced concern about the relaxation of foreclosure legislation, by the legislature, which is essentially protecting people that have been systematically disregarding the law.

The Cyprus Republic has been in existence for 66 years. It is about time everyone realised that rule of law – a key feature of any democratic state – is not something we can switch on and off.