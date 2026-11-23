The American University of Beirut – Mediterraneo (AUB Mediterraneo) will welcome Demetris Skourides, Cyprus’ Chief Scientist for Research, Innovation and Technology, for a talk on artificial intelligence (AI) policy in Cyprus.

The event is scheduled for Tuesday, November 24, 2026, 5-6.30 pm at the university’s auditorium in Paphos and will be held in English.

Skourides will open the event with a presentation on AI policy in Cyprus. He will then take part in a panel discussion with Dr Rafael Papallas, Assistant Professor of Computer Science and Engineering, and Dr Ana Ilievska, Assistant Professor of Global Liberal Arts, who co-teach the university’s AI Literacy course.

“In the AI Literacy course, we ask students to examine where AI is useful, who benefits from it and what safeguards are needed,” said Dr Papallas. “The discussion with Cyprus’ Chief Scientist gives them a chance to apply those questions to public policy and consider how Cyprus can encourage AI adoption while protecting the people affected by it.”

Skourides chairs Cyprus’ AI Taskforce and the Board of Directors of the Research and Innovation Foundation. In his role as Chief Scientist, he coordinates the development of national research and innovation policy.

To attend the event, complete the online registration form.

About the American University of Beirut – Mediterraneo

The American University of Beirut – Mediterraneo (AUB Mediterraneo) in Paphos, Cyprus, is approved by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE) as a branch campus of the American University of Beirut (AUB) in Beirut, Lebanon, and operates under a charter granted by the New York State Education Department (NYSED) which registers the university’s degree programmes. All departments and programmes at AUB Mediterraneo are accredited in Europe and Cyprus through the Cyprus Agency of Quality Assurance and Accreditation of Higher Education (CYQAA) and recognised globally. The Faculty of Business at AUB Mediterraneo is the first business education institution in Cyprus to earn EQUIS accreditation from EFMD, a globally-recognised mark of excellence in business and management education. For more information, please visit: www.aubmed.ac.cy