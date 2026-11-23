Dimitris Ioannides has been appointed Honorary Consul of the Republic of Liberia in Cyprus, reinforcing Liberia’s consular representation and supporting closer relations between the two countries.

Diplomatic relations between Liberia and Cyprus have strengthened during 2026. In February, Liberia’s Ambassador to Cyprus, H.E. Dr. Teeko Tozay Yorlay, presented his Letters of Credence to President Nikos Christodoulides. This was followed in September by the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on Political Consultations between Liberia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sara Beysolow Nyanti, and her Cypriot counterpart, Constantinos Kombos, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. The Memorandum establishes a framework for regular political consultations and closer bilateral dialogue.

The appointment also comes at a significant time for Liberia’s international engagement. The country is serving as an elected member of the United Nations Security Council for 2026–2027 and will assume the Council’s rotating presidency in December 2026.

“We welcome the appointment of Mr Dimitris Ioannides as Honorary Consul of Liberia in Cyprus,” stated H.E. Dr Teeko Tozay Yorlay, Ambassador of the Republic of Liberia to Cyprus. “His appointment will strengthen our ability to engage with Cypriot institutions and the business community, while supporting the continued development of relations between our countries. We look forward to working closely with him to identify and advance opportunities of mutual interest.”

Liberia and Cyprus established diplomatic relations in 2000. Maritime affairs represent a particularly promising area for cooperation, given both countries’ significant presence in international shipping and ship registration. Trade, investment, education and professional training also offer opportunities to develop closer connections between businesses, institutions and other stakeholders.

As Honorary Consul, Ioannides will work closely with the Embassy of Liberia in Paris, which is accredited to Cyprus, and the relevant authorities to support the development of bilateral relations. His priorities will include strengthening institutional and business ties, facilitating engagement between public and private sector stakeholders, and identifying opportunities for practical cooperation that can benefit both countries, while carrying out his consular responsibilities.

“It is a great honour to assume the responsibilities of Honorary Consul of the Republic of Liberia in Cyprus,” said Dimitris Ioannides, commenting on his appointment. “I am sincerely grateful for the trust placed in me and fully recognise the responsibility that comes with this appointment. I look forward to working closely with the Ambassador and the Embassy, strengthening relationships with institutions and the business community in Cyprus, and helping develop practical partnerships that benefit both countries.”

Dimitris Ioannides is the Founder and CEO of Purpose Communications, a Cyprus-based strategic communications consultancy. With over 20 years of experience in public relations and strategic communications, he has worked with businesses, organisations and institutions across a range of sectors.