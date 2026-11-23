The Cyprus Cricket 40-Over Competition, presented by HurryCurry, concluded with a sensational one-wicket victory for Larnaca Kings over Nicosia Tigers on Saturday, November 21, at Happy Valley Ground in Episkopi.

Nicosia Tigers, who entered the final unbeaten throughout the campaign, made a promising start with a 49-run opening partnership. However, Larnaca Kings fought back strongly, reducing the Tigers to 127/9 before the final wicket added valuable runs to take them to 156 all out in 34.3 overs.

Larnaca Kings’ chase got off to a disastrous start as they lost two wickets in the first two overs. Captain Lovedeep Singh attempted to steady the innings but continued to lose partners at the other end. He eventually departed after a patient 39 off 79 balls, leaving the Kings struggling at 97/8.

Tournament MVP Gurpreet Singh then joined Sukhwinder Gill to launch a spirited fightback, taking the game to the Nicosia Tigers bowlers. The pair capitalised on several fielding lapses to bring the Kings level with seven balls remaining. Gurpreet was dismissed off the final ball of the 39th over, leaving Larnaca Kings needing just one run with their last wicket standing.

Karan Singh, bowling the final over started with a couple of dot balls before delivering a wide down the leg side, handing Larnaca Kings a dramatic one-wicket victory. The jubilant Larnaca Kings players celebrated their maiden trophy in near darkness, as the game had ended at dusk.

Gurpreet Singh was named Most Valuable Player of the tournament for his all-round performances and also claimed the Best Bowler award, having taken 20 wickets at an average of 6.4 runs per wicket. Nicosia Tigers’ Roman Mazumder was named Best Batter after scoring 244 runs at an average of 40.67.

The HurryCurry-sponsored T10 Cup also produced a thrilling finale, with the two unbeaten sides, Sri Lankan Lions and Telugu11, facing off in the final on Sunday, November 22, at Happy Valley Ground. Both teams had comfortably defeated their respective opponents in the semi-finals earlier in the day.

Sri Lankan Lions humbled T20 champions Punjab Lions by 10 wickets after restricting them to just 46 runs. Telugu11, meanwhile, rode on an explosive start from Sankar Mekala to post 116/6 before restricting Limassol Moufflons to 76/6, securing a 40-run victory.

The final proved to be a nail-biting contest that went down to the very last ball. Telugu11 needed three runs to win off the last ball, but Sri Lankan Lions’ Sadun Chamal held his nerve to deliver a dot ball, securing a two-run victory and the T10 title for his side.

Earlier, Sadun Chamal’s explosive half-century guided Sri Lankan Lions to 92/6 in their allotted 10 overs. Telugu11 suffered a major setback in the very first over, losing tournament-leading run-scorer Sankar Mekala. Despite his early dismissal, Telugu11 kept pace with the required run rate throughout the innings.

However, needing 13 runs from the final over, Telugu11 managed just 10, finishing runners-up for the second time this year after losing to Punjab Lions in the T20 competition in July.

Sankar Mekala of Telugu11 finished as the tournament’s leading run-scorer with 158 runs at a strike rate of 188.10. Limassol Moufflons’ Ali Aman claimed both the Best Bowler and Most Valuable Player awards, finishing the tournament with 14 wickets.

With the conclusion of the two competitions, the official cricketing programme for the year comes to an end. However, the Cyprus Cricket Federation will continue its activities by organising a two-day ICC Umpire Level 1 course on December 5 and 6 in Limassol. Anyone interested in attending is invited to contact the Cyprus Cricket Federation at [email protected]