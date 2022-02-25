February 25, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Death toll revised by another seven, total now 841

By Anna Savva0246
The health ministry on Friday updated its coronavirus statistics to include another seven deaths attributed to Covid-19, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 841.

In an announcement, the ministry said that after reviewing data from the health monitoring unit, it had updated figures reported to the epidemiological surveillance unit for deaths attributed to Covid-19 up until February 24 to 841 and not 834 as reported in Thursday’s daily announcement on the coronavirus situation in Cyprus. Of these, 522 concerned men and 319 women.

The seven additional deaths occurred between March 4 and August 12 last year. They concern three women and four men aged between 62 and 86.

