February 25, 2022

Open call for Paphos photos exhibition

By Eleni Philippou020
ΑΝΟΙΧΤΗ ΠΡΟΣΚΛΗΣΗ

Calling all Paphos photographers, an exhibition coming up in April is for you! The Paphos branch of the Cyprus Photographic Society has launched an open call for submissions as it prepares for the 7th Pafian Photographers Exhibition. Photographers of all kinds, members of the Society or not, can apply given that they are from Paphos or are currently living in the district.

The main purpose of the event is to allow Paphos photographers to present their work to the public through an organised group exhibition. Taking into account that organising a solo photo exhibition has several challenges, the Cyprus Photographic Society-Paphos branch (CPS) decided five years ago to launch this annual exhibition. Photos will be sold for €30 each to raise money for the District Volunteerism Coordinate Council Paphos.

Interested photographers have until March 18 to apply by sending an email to [email protected] and if there are still spaces left, they will be informed to send in their images in the required criteria.

CPS Paphos will provide the material for the placement of photographs (frames or surfaces), print the photos, provide the space and organise the opening of the exhibition. The four printed photographs of each artist will be given to the photographers after the end of the exhibition. The choice for the photos belongs exclusively to each photographer and they can participate with one to four photographs. A priority selection will be based on the date of submission and payment of the application fees – €20 for CPS members and €30 for non-members.

 

7th Pafian Photographers Exhibition

Open call for Paphos-based photographers or those living there. By the Cyprus Photographic Society-Paphos branch. Deadline: March 18. Apply at [email protected]. Tel: 99-428868, 99-807247. www.cpspafos.com

