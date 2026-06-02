Tuesday’s weather will be mostly clear across most of the island for most of the day, but increased cloud cover is expected in parts during the afternoon.

Those clouds may produce isolated rain showers in the mountains.

Temperatures are set to rise to 33 degrees Celsius inland, 28 degrees Celsius on the south and east coast, 26 degrees Celsius on the west and north coasts, and 22 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Overnight, the skies will clear, though cloud cover will still be possible in parts, and light fog is expected to form in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Temperatures will drop to 16 degrees Celsius inland and on the north coast, 18 degrees Celsius on the rest of the coasts, and 12 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

The overall picture looks similar for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, with temperatures expected to remain stable through the rest of the week.