Energy policy in Cyprus must move beyond pre-election slogans towards a coherent long-term national strategy, according to Andreas Poullikkas, professor of energy systems at Frederick University and former chairman of the Cyprus Energy Regulatory Authority

In a post-election piece of analysis, Poullikkas stressed that the new House of Representatives provides a vital chance to pivot towards a professional, evidence-based, and sustainable long-term energy strategy.

“The new parliament offers a critical opportunity to move beyond pre-election slogans and towards a serious, documented and long-term national energy strategy,” Poullikkas said.

He pointed out that during the recent election campaign, the debate on energy was largely confined to the price of electricity, often shaped by simplistic approaches lacking scientific backing and full alignment with the European acquis and Cyprus’ obligations.

“We heard many general references to cheap electricity without sufficient explanation of how security of supply, system reliability, economic viability and compliance with EU targets will be ensured,” he said.

He emphasised that energy policy cannot rely on wishful thinking or fragmented promises, but must instead rest on techno-economic documentation, institutional seriousness and continuity in planning.

While recognising that some political parties put forward more balanced proposals, he said the overall pre-election discourse remained incomplete.

According to Poullikkas, the discussion focused almost exclusively on electricity, sidelining other critical energy sectors such as transport, buildings, industry and heating and cooling, despite their substantial contribution to the country’s energy footprint.

“In everyday discussion, energy is often equated with the electricity bill, but in reality the energy transition extends equally to transport, buildings, industry and heating and cooling,” he said.

He explained that the transport sector remains dominated by conventional vehicles, with Cyprus needing to significantly expand electromobility by 2030.

Attention is also required in the building sector, where large-scale interventions are needed to improve energy efficiency and upgrade existing infrastructure.

Poullikkas added that industry and small and medium-sized enterprises require incentives and support mechanisms to invest in efficient equipment, renewable energy sources and innovative technologies such as hydrogen.

He further highlighted the absence of a structured framework for local heating and cooling planning, particularly at municipal level, alongside a lack of support for local energy strategies.

“These sectors, often considered invisible in the public debate, must be addressed with the same seriousness as electricity costs,” he said.

He warned that ignoring these areas would undermine both environmental objectives and broader socioeconomic goals.

The professor also underlined that Cyprus’ commitments under the European Union framework are binding and must be treated as central to national planning.

Within the scope of the European Green Deal, the Fit for 55 package and the National Energy and Climate Plan, Cyprus is required to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, increase renewable energy penetration, improve energy efficiency and build a more resilient, smart and clean energy system.

“These are not political declarations that change with elections, but binding commitments that require consistent implementation,” he said.

He stressed that these obligations cannot be renegotiated in future electoral cycles and must be embedded in national energy policy.

Poullikkas reiterated that the country’s energy transition demands a long-term, comprehensive and scientifically grounded strategy extending beyond 2050.

“Cyprus can become a model green country with carbon neutrality by 2050, provided it invests in sustainable technologies, smart infrastructure, energy storage, hydrogen and electrical interconnections,” he said.

He also highlighted the importance of maintaining policy continuity through scientifically grounded cross-party agreements, ensuring that energy planning is not reversed with each political cycle.

“Energy policy cannot change every five years or be subordinated to short-term political considerations,” he said.

He added that Cyprus’ energy targets extend far beyond the term of any single government or parliament and require consistency and continuity irrespective of electoral cycles.

In this context, he called for clear cross-party agreements on long-term planning up to 2050, sectoral milestones for 2030 and 2040, a stable investment framework and social fairness in the energy transition.

He stressed that particular attention should be given to vulnerable households and small businesses, which are most affected by energy costs.

Turning to institutional responsibilities, Poullikkas said the new parliament has both the capacity and duty to help shape a coherent framework for the energy transition.

He explained that this requires parliamentary committees to examine legislative initiatives in depth, based on techno-economic analysis, regulatory impact and alignment with EU law, rather than short-term considerations.

“This is perhaps the most important lesson from the pre-election period, that the country cannot afford further fragmentation in energy policy,” he said.

He noted that focusing exclusively on electricity costs is insufficient, despite its importance for households and businesses.

Instead, he advocated a comprehensive strategy covering all energy sectors, including natural gas reserves, grounded in real data, aligned with European constraints and making realistic use of low-emission technologies.

He concluded by underlining that while parliament plays a key oversight role, the main responsibility rests with the executive branch.

“It is now the government’s obligation to formulate a comprehensive long-term energy strategy and create the political and institutional conditions for broad cross-party agreements,” he said.

He added that such an approach is essential to ensure continuity, evidence-based policymaking and a clear strategic horizon for Cyprus’ energy policy.