March 9, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Company News

RCB Bank supports Red Cross relief effort for war victims

By Press Release00
rcb bank

RCB Bank has donated 50,000 euros to the Cyprus Red Cross Society (CRCS) in support of the CRCS’ strenuous relief and humanitarian efforts on the ground for all those affected by the war.

RCB Bank took the opportunity to thank the Cyprus Red Cross Society and, through them, the Red Cross at large, for their selfless action and admirable work.

RCB Bank has already stated that it condemns war and violence in all its forms and called for a peaceful solution, the soonest possible. Given the gravity of the situation however, words do not suffice, therefore the Bank has proceeded with the said donation, to enhance the tangible assistance the Red Cross is providing to all those affected.

In a letter, CRCS First Vice-President Leda Koursoumba thanked RCB Bank for their generosity, which has made it possible to help those impacted by the armed conflict, noting that the donation will be used to strengthen their relief efforts to alleviate human suffering and provide vital humanitarian assistance.

