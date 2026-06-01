A day dedicated to the creativity and imagination of children arrives this June as Paralimni and the Children’s Rights Commissioner organise the first Children’s Biennale. On June 6, the Paralimni Town Hall will welcome visitors at 6pm to an exhibition of young creators.

The opening ceremony, and the entire initiative, aims to give children a voice through art. Also happening on the same day, from 4.30pm to 7.30pm at Ayios Georgios Square is a colourful agenda of activities and workshops as the day coincides with the 35th Paralimni Children’s Festival 2026. Interactive workshops, children’s forums, artistic activities and active participation events will be held throughout the day.

Some of the fun, interactive activities that will take place include a squash decorating workshop at 4.30pm and 5.30pm, an architecture workshop for children as young as four, a technology and animation production workshop for older children between 4.30pm and 6.30pm as well as a Survivor challenge game for children of all ages.

“We look forward to meeting in Paralimni, where art, creativity and children’s voices will come together,” comment organisers. “A celebration dedicated to children, participation and their rights.”

1st Paralimni Children’s Biennale

Exhibition and children’s workshops and activities. June 6. Paralimni Town Hall and Agios Georgios Square, Paralimni