March 22, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Greece does not expect Ukraine crisis to derail economy ‘at the moment’

By Reuters News Service00
greek minister of finance christos staikouras presents fiscal data of the greek economy
Greek Minister of Finance Christos Staikouras

Greek Finance Minister Christos Staikouras said on Tuesday he did not “at the moment” expect the Ukraine crisis to derail Greek economic growth.

The Greek economy is forecast to grow by around 4.5% to 5% this year.

Staikouras was speaking at a banking conference in Athens.

