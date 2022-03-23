March 23, 2022

Two arrested for buying goods using stolen cheques

By Anna Savva01
A man and a woman are under arrest as Nicosia police investigate 12 cases of obtaining goods under false pretenses, police said in a statement on Wednesday.

They are suspected of having bought goods at various shops in the capital using cheques left behind in a building that was set to be demolished.

The alleged offences were committed between February 26 and March 15, police said.

According to the announcement, four people visited the shops, bought products or services and paid with cheques of a company. The bank account linked to the cheques was later found to have been closed.

Police investigating the case found that the cheque had been left in an abandoned building belonging to the company that was due to be demolished.

Evidence emerged against a woman aged 39 and a man aged 38 and both were arrested. Their home was searched, and police found, and confiscated, evidence believed to be property obtained using the cheques.

Police investigations continue.

