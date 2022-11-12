November 12, 2022

Cyprus Mail
FootballPremier LeagueSport

Toney scores twice as Brentford stun Man City

By Reuters News Service00
premier league manchester city v brentford
Ivan Toney scored twice as Brentford ended Man City's 16-game winning streak at home

Brentford striker Ivan Toney struck twice to give his side a shock 2-1 victory at champions Manchester City on Saturday in their final Premier League game before the World Cup break.

Toney, left out of England’s squad for Qatar, made the most of a bright start by Brentford, breaking the deadlock in the 16th minute when Ben Mee headed back across the box and Toney sent a looping header over Ederson and into the net.

City had a strong shout for a penalty turned down for a handball before they equalised on the stroke of halftime when Kevin De Bruyne’s corner was flicked on and Phil Foden drilled home a superb half-volley for his eighth league goal of the season.

City racked up goal-scoring chances in the second half but Toney fired home to round off a stoppage-time counter-attack and secure a stunning victory for Brentford.

City stayed second in the table on 32 points, two behind leaders Arsenal who play Wolverhampton Wanderers later on Saturday. Brentford are 10th on 19 points.

Related Posts

Magnussen takes stunning first F1 pole for Haas in Brazil

Reuters News Service

New Zealand stun favourites England to win Women’s Rugby World Cup

Reuters News Service

Cyprus host Israel in rugby international

Reuters News Service

Klopp says Qatar-bound Liverpool players will keep him updated on fitness

Reuters News Service

Injured Mane to be checked by Bayern in 10 days

Reuters News Service

Interview with Cypriot sailor Pavlos Kontides for “Culturescope”

Paul Lambis
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign