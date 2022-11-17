Daily News Briefing

November 17, 2022

In today’s episode, the two additional supreme courts envisioned within the justice reform package passed in summer – and aimed at speeding up the snail’s pace rate of court cases – are to be shelved until July 1.

In other news, Cyprus’ health services will get an €80m revamp through the Cyprus Tomorrow plan, which includes the completion of the first phase of the long-awaited new mental hospital.

Elsewhere, Russia’s war in Ukraine is looking to play a significant role in the upcoming elections for archbishop, with the throne’s hopefuls making statements on the unity and stance of the church.

The Bishop of Tamasos Isaias denounced the Russian Patriarchate categorically, because it supported the war in Ukraine.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

