An unstable air mass continues to affect the island on Thursday, with sunshine expected to gradually give way to increasing cloud cover and the chance of scattered showers later in the day.

Conditions will turn partly cloudy by midday, while developing clouds are expected to trigger localised showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon, mainly over mountainous areas, inland regions and parts of the east.

Hail is also possible in stronger thunderstorms.

Winds will blow from the southwest to northwest, initially light to moderate at 3 to 4 Beaufort, strengthening gradually to 4 to 5 Beaufort. Along southern coastal areas, winds are expected to reach up to 6 Beaufort during the afternoon, making for choppier conditions at sea.

The sea will become slight to rough in places later on.

Temperatures are expected to climb to around 30C inland, 28C along the south and east coasts, 25C in western and northern coastal areas, and 20C in the higher mountains.

Tonight, patches of low cloud are expected to develop, particularly in western parts of the island. Winds will ease slightly, remaining southwesterly to northwesterly at 3 to 4 Beaufort, while the sea stays slight to rough.

Overnight temperatures will drop to around 17C inland and along the coast, and to 11C in the higher mountains.

Looking ahead, Friday is expected to bring increased cloud during the afternoon, with a chance of isolated showers or thunderstorms in southern and eastern areas.

Both Saturday and Sunday are forecast to remain unsettled, with local showers and isolated storms likely to develop mainly over the mountains and inland during the afternoon hours.

Temperatures through to Sunday are not expected to change significantly, staying close to seasonal averages.