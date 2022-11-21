November 21, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

New police officers sworn in at Bases

By Jonathan Shkurko00
bases police officers

The Sovereign Base Area police has welcomed 37 new officers to its ranks after its latest round of recruits completed their two-year probationary period, it announced on Monday.

The officers, 30 Greek Cypriot and seven Turkish Cypriot, were recruited in 2020 and undertook their passing out parade at Flag Staff House in Episkopi on November 18 in front of senior bases officials.

The police constables will now be posted across the SBAs, according to Chief Inspector Marcos Petrou who headed-up the training.

“It was a demanding training process, as it took place during the Covid pandemic, and clearly aimed to allow us to make sure we have our officers trained to the maximum,” he said.

Police constable Paschalis Petrou, from Dherynia, is one of those PCs and the 28-year-old explained why he was so happy to be starting his new career.

“It was a very demanding and challenging two years, with a lot of learning both academically and work experience, which I know will continue throughout our careers,” he said.

“We are now well equipped, and we feel more confident in delivering service to our communities.”

Another police constable, 35-year-old Alptekin Serdenak from Nicosia, also highlighted the academic challenge the training posed.

“Definitely a learning experience throughout these two years, building up our knowledge and experience. It is satisfying and rewarding to be able to offer back to our communities.”

