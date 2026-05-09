Bringing traditional dances and music from Cyprus, Greece, southern Italy and Asia Minor, the Dance, Dance in the Neighbourhood festival returns to its quaint Nicosia community. Organised once more by the Cultural Workshop of Agioi Omologites, the festival invites the public to a day of free dance workshops and a celebration at the church courtyard.

On May 16, the charming neighbourhood will transform into an open-air stage, hosting dancers, musicians, local residents and visitors of all ages. From 5.30pm to 7pm, a series of dance workshops with live music will be offered for free.

At the Cultural Workshop, a session on the music and dances of central Greece, Peloponnese and Thrace will take place with musicians Charis Kapsokefalos and Antonis Ginosatis. On Agioi Omologites Avenue (between the Cultural Workshop and the Church of Agioi Omologites), Cristina Frassanito and Emanuele Filella will play music from southern Italy, sharing its traditions.

At the Lyssarides Foundation, the cultures of Cyprus, Asia Minor and the Cyclades will come alive with musicians Michalis Kouloumis, Kyriakos Markoulis, Nikos Economides, Kyriaki Spanou, Panagiotis Vergos and Giorgos Gavras.

During the workshops, Anchialou Street and the section of Agioi Omologites Avenue from Anchialou (Platanos Square) to Markou Botsari Street will be closed. Later in the evening, from 7pm onwards, the courtyard of the Church of Agioi Omologites will host a glenti, a celebration with more music and performances for people to enjoy.

Dance, Dance in the Neighbourhood

Traditional music and dance workshops from Cyprus, Greece, southern Italy and Asia Minor. May 16. Ayioi Omologites, Nicosia. 5.30pm -7pm. Free admission