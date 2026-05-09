Formula One will reduce the electric power element in 2027 after tweaks to the engine regulations introduced at last weekend’s Miami Grand Prix were deemed a success.

Team bosses, representatives of the power unit manufacturers and Formula One management attended a virtual meeting on Friday convened by the governing FIA.

“It was agreed in principle to introduce evolutionary changes to the rules regarding hardware components, making competition safer, fairer and more intuitive for drivers and teams,” a statement said.

The measures would see a nominal increase in Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) power by approximately 50kW with a fuel flow increase in 2027 alongside a corresponding reduction of the Energy Recovery System (ERS).

The latest hybrid power units are now split roughly 50-50 between combustion power and electric but the changes would make that more like 60-40, allowing for more flat-out racing and less energy management.

Technical groups will have further discussions before the final package is decided and voted on by manufacturers and the FIA’s World Motor Sport Council.

Sunday’s race in Miami provided plenty of action and overtaking after the first three rounds of the season triggered debate on whether the racing had become more artificial and also more dangerous in the new engine era.

Some drivers had complained about having to ‘lift and coast’ into high-speed corners so the combustion engine could recharge the battery, and aired safety concerns about speed differentials during the race.

The meeting also reviewed the Miami amendments.

“The conclusion from the deployment of modifications in Miami… was that they resulted in improved competition and were a step in the right direction,” the FIA said.

“Following analysis and consultation, the FIA reported that no material issues or safety concerns had been identified from Miami.”

It said further adjustments could be made, mentioning improved start-safety revisions and measures to improve safety under wet conditions.

“These will be communicated to teams once defined. Improvements to the visual-signalling measures are being evaluated for the Canadian Grand Prix,” the FIA said.

The Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal is next up on May 24.