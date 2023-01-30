January 30, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Independent candidates unjustly treated says Colocassides

By Nick Theodoulou060
Προεδρικές Εκλογές 2023 – Υποβολή υπ
Colocassides registering his candidacy in January

Independent presidential candidate George Colocassides’ campaign on Monday slammed an administrative court’s decision to not take his complaint on the state’s financing of political parties any further.

“The existing legal framework is tailor made for the particracy (political parties as the primary basis of rule)… It is a deep injustice for the independent candidates and distorts democracy,” Colocassides’ team said.

The candidate’s announcement stated that their court appeal was rejected as Colocassides was not deemed to be an official candidate at the time, as the law states that candidates must file their nomination on January 5.

“The oxymoron is that the same legislation which seeks to check the candidate’s income and spending covers six months prior to a nomination being filed,” they reasoned.

They further claimed that parties are increasing their funding through the state while using the state to protect their interests and maintain the ‘kleptocracy’.

“As a true independent and opponent of party candidates and as a citizen of this country, we insist on equal treatment,” the statement concluded.

Last week, Colocassides revealed that his team has spent €145,712 on the election campaign, as he called on all others in the race to detail their spending.

 

Related Posts

Viability of gold mining in Cyprus still open to question

Iole Damaskinos

Arrest over illegal explosives

Iole Damaskinos

‘Renewable energy storage shouldn’t be at mercy of Game of Thrones politics’

Iole Damaskinos

Free screenings of independent films in Larnaca

Eleni Philippou

Daily News Briefing

Staff Reporter

Yellow weather warning in place for Monday

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign